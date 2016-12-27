DGM wrote: I knew before I opened this thread that it'd be a tit-for-tat argument about how many first team players each side had playing. Should've known better - it happens every season after pretty much every friendly game.

I agree this petty squabling some indulge in is ridiculous and pointless also include the over analyzing lengths some go too.It was just a friendly let's just leave it at that.Both coaches will have had there own agenda and objectives and as long as they are satisfied and certain players benefited from the experience then it's job done.