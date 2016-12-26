|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3093
Jake the Peg wrote:
Which 7?
Roberts Gale Milner Cook Holmes Patrick Lynch . Suppose an argument could be made for 1 of the other to be winger but I reckon Minikin / Eden will be the starting wingers.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Mon Dec 26, 2016 8:53 pm
Fully
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 23, 2005 8:04 pm
Posts: 8255
Jake the Peg wrote:
They aren't all 1st choice players though are they
Yeah, they are. Hitchcox was in the first team before getting injured last year, hence why we brought Flynn in. And he's got a bigger part to play now Solomona has left.
As for the others:
Monaghan -> Minikin
Roberts -> Chase
Gale -> Tom Holmes
Lynch -> Springer (Springer to bench)
Milner -> Subs bench
Cook -> Massey (Millington to 13)
Holmes -> McMeeken
Patrick -> Subs bench:
Line-up for me: Hardaker, Eden, Shenton, Webster, Monaghan, Roberts, Gale, Lynch, McShane, Cook, Holmes, Sene-Lefao, Millington
Bench: Moors, Patrick, Springer, Milner
That's with Minikin, Hitchcox, McMeeken, Tom Holmes, Massey, Chase, Douglas, and a couple of others in back-up.
One thing Cas have done is built a solid squad. Not over spent on first 17 but spread the money across 24/25 Super League players.
Mon Dec 26, 2016 8:57 pm
Fully
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 23, 2005 8:04 pm
Posts: 8255
Mrs Barista wrote:
There's obviously some exaggeration at play here but whilst we were missing 11 of our starting 13 perhaps you were missing 5 or so? Stick Fonua, Taylor, Houghton, Ellis, Shaul and Mini in there (picked 6 at random, just all happen to be in the Dream Team) and possibly there may have been a narrower margin. Not sure Radford got what he wanted today in any respect as apparently he's playing this reserve team again against Rovers.
Yeah, I don't think we're arguing that the two teams were a difference apart just that neither was full strength. We had more experience and more first teamers out there, which showed in terms of strength, control and domination.
But we also had a few young kids on show and some of our more senior players (like Webster) did start coming off after 30 mins in the game too.
Don't think anyone expects the SL fixture to be that one-sided. And if it is, I'll be elated
Mon Dec 26, 2016 9:25 pm
BD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6931
Location: Castleford
Let's just say that the league fixture won't be the same score! See ya later in the season.
Mon Dec 26, 2016 10:43 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25187
Fully wrote:
Yeah, they are. Hitchcox was in the first team before getting injured last year, hence why we brought Flynn in. And he's got a bigger part to play now Solomona has left.
As for the others:
Monaghan -> Minikin
Roberts -> Chase
Gale -> Tom Holmes
Lynch -> Springer (Springer to bench)
Milner -> Subs bench
Cook -> Massey (Millington to 13)
Holmes -> McMeeken
Patrick -> Subs bench:
Line-up for me: Hardaker, Eden, Shenton, Webster, Monaghan, Roberts, Gale, Lynch, McShane, Cook, Holmes, Sene-Lefao, Millington
Bench: Moors, Patrick, Springer, Milner
That's with Minikin, Hitchcox, McMeeken, Tom Holmes, Massey, Chase, Douglas, and a couple of others in back-up.
One thing Cas have done is built a solid squad. Not over spent on first 17 but spread the money across 24/25 Super League players.
£10 that those 8 won't be in the 17 for your 1st game of the season
Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:19 pm
BD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6931
Location: Castleford
Jake the Peg wrote:
£10 that those 8 won't be in the 17 for your 1st game of the season
Normally I'd agree with these straw arguments, but those 8 were in our first choice 13 last year.
Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:23 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3424
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Re Radford improving Griffin's defence, Fonua continued to struggle defensively all season, Logan was dropped on the back of defence and Talanoa is still a liability and Shaul is still not effective on his own line (elsewhere brilliant) We've conceded more points under Radford on average than under the previous coach and last season we were exposed far too often down the same side throughout so I'm really not sure what Radford can do with respect to any defensive frailties.
Where the results turned around were in attack, if we are going to play the 'Brazil' way of just scoring more than the opposition and not stress too much about defence then that's fine so long as the results keep coming in but I really want to see some improvement defensively.
Friendlies this early are virtually meaningless in the grand scheme results wise, trying to justify the score line with bickering about how many were out/not out from the opposition is ridiculous. It is what it is, getting players on the pitch as part of a build up is the aim no more.
Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:44 pm
Fully
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 23, 2005 8:04 pm
Posts: 8255
Jake the Peg wrote:
£10 that those 8 won't be in the 17 for your 1st game of the season
All 8? I'd say that Gale is a cert, so that rules out that bet.
Well anything can happen in friendlies. Monaghan was injured a lot last season so whether Powell will risk him or not is a different matter. His experience will be invaluable though.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 6:10 am
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24072
Location: West Yorkshire
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Re Radford improving Griffin's defence, Fonua continued to struggle defensively all season, Logan was dropped on the back of defence and Talanoa is still a liability and Shaul is still not effective on his own line (elsewhere brilliant) We've conceded more points under Radford on average than under the previous coach and last season we were exposed far too often down the same side throughout so I'm really not sure what Radford can do with respect to any defensive frailties.
Where the results turned around were in attack, if we are going to play the 'Brazil' way of just scoring more than the opposition and not stress too much about defence then that's fine so long as the results keep coming in but I really want to see some improvement defensively.
Friendlies this early are virtually meaningless in the grand scheme results wise, trying to justify the score line with bickering about how many were out/not out from the opposition is ridiculous. It is what it is, getting players on the pitch as part of a build up is the aim no more.
Have we?
