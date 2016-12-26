Jake the Peg wrote:
They aren't all 1st choice players though are they
Yeah, they are. Hitchcox was in the first team before getting injured last year, hence why we brought Flynn in. And he's got a bigger part to play now Solomona has left.
As for the others:
Monaghan -> Minikin
Roberts -> Chase
Gale -> Tom Holmes
Lynch -> Springer (Springer to bench)
Milner -> Subs bench
Cook -> Massey (Millington to 13)
Holmes -> McMeeken
Patrick -> Subs bench:
Line-up for me: Hardaker, Eden, Shenton, Webster, Monaghan, Roberts, Gale, Lynch, McShane, Cook, Holmes, Sene-Lefao, Millington
Bench: Moors, Patrick, Springer, Milner
That's with Minikin, Hitchcox, McMeeken, Tom Holmes, Massey, Chase, Douglas, and a couple of others in back-up.
One thing Cas have done is built a solid squad. Not over spent on first 17 but spread the money across 24/25 Super League players.