Mrs Barista wrote: There's obviously some exaggeration at play here but whilst we were missing 11 of our starting 13 perhaps you were missing 5 or so? Stick Fonua, Taylor, Houghton, Ellis, Shaul and Mini in there (picked 6 at random, just all happen to be in the Dream Team) and possibly there may have been a narrower margin. Not sure Radford got what he wanted today in any respect as apparently he's playing this reserve team again against Rovers.

Yeah, I don't think we're arguing that the two teams were a difference apart just that neither was full strength. We had more experience and more first teamers out there, which showed in terms of strength, control and domination.But we also had a few young kids on show and some of our more senior players (like Webster) did start coming off after 30 mins in the game too.Don't think anyone expects the SL fixture to be that one-sided. And if it is, I'll be elated