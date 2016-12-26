fc-eaststander wrote: I'm not moaning I'm asking the question what's the point in playing a young side against a full strength team and get hammered what does that do for us or our mental toughness and confidence why don't the coaches come to an agreement about the standard of side they are putting out because what do Cas take from this themselves, and I am now waiting for a cas fan to come on and say they where at half strength themselves lol

Well, it wasn't full strength Cas, which I'm sure you already knew. Or if you didn't, you knew it wouldn't be a full strength side, as much as you try to convince yourself otherwise.As for what Cas took from it, a chance to give some players like Shenton - who haven't played for a long time - some much needed match fitness.A chance to see some of our fringe youngsters like Maher, Douglas, Tom Holmes and Fitzsimmons a chance to step-up and stake a claim.We only have 3 friendlies after this, Wakefield, Batley and Saints. Two of those will probably be out first team with the Batley a mix like today.