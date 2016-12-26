WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - V Cas

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 1:48 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5824
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Cas in after a load of possession. Mcmeekin. 6-0
The referee's indecision is final

Re: V Cas

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 2:02 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5824
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
14-0 after 25. Poor from hull so far
The referee's indecision is final

Re: V Cas

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 2:14 pm
fc-eaststander
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 1986
Location: West Hull
don't know why we bother if where going to put half a side out and get stuffed what good does it do ?
FC TILL I DIE

COME ON U HULL

Re: V Cas

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 2:18 pm
Bal
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am
Posts: 12351
Location: Hessle
At the game, some promising stuff from the youngesters but no match for a full Cas side.

Might even up in second half if they bring off some of their senior squad.
If you are interested in Building Information Modelling (BIM). PM me.

Re: V Cas

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 2:23 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5824
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
24-0 at halftime. Hull have been poor. Cas playing like it's a cup final
The referee's indecision is final

Re: V Cas

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 2:46 pm
Bal
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am
Posts: 12351
Location: Hessle
the artist wrote:
24-0 at halftime. Hull have been poor. Cas playing like it's a cup final


rubbish to say they've been poor but it's men vs boys at the moment. Really not sure what we are suppose to learn from this.
If you are interested in Building Information Modelling (BIM). PM me.

Re: V Cas

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 2:56 pm
odd shaped balls
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 23, 2005 11:52 pm
Posts: 195
Location: 221b Baker Street
fc-eaststander wrote:
don't know why we bother if where going to put half a side out and get stuffed what good does it do ?


To see how the fringe players are and how they will handle a competitive match,don't forget nearly all of the 1st team squad played all but 1 match last season and what would the point in slinging them in.It always happens on here during friendlies...people moaning
ELEMENTARY MY DEAR WATSON.

Re: V Cas

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 3:06 pm
fc-eaststander
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 1986
Location: West Hull
odd shaped balls wrote:
To see how the fringe players are and how they will handle a competitive match,don't forget nearly all of the 1st team squad played all but 1 match last season and what would the point in slinging them in.It always happens on here during friendlies...people moaning


I'm not moaning I'm asking the question what's the point in playing a young side against a full strength team and get hammered what does that do for us or our mental toughness and confidence why don't the coaches come to an agreement about the standard of side they are putting out because what do Cas take from this themselves, and I am now waiting for a cas fan to come on and say they where at half strength themselves lol
FC TILL I DIE

COME ON U HULL
