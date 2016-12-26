Joined: Mon May 23, 2005 11:52 pm Posts: 195 Location: 221b Baker Street
fc-eaststander wrote:
don't know why we bother if where going to put half a side out and get stuffed what good does it do ?
To see how the fringe players are and how they will handle a competitive match,don't forget nearly all of the 1st team squad played all but 1 match last season and what would the point in slinging them in.It always happens on here during friendlies...people moaning
Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm Posts: 1986 Location: West Hull
odd shaped balls wrote:
To see how the fringe players are and how they will handle a competitive match,don't forget nearly all of the 1st team squad played all but 1 match last season and what would the point in slinging them in.It always happens on here during friendlies...people moaning
I'm not moaning I'm asking the question what's the point in playing a young side against a full strength team and get hammered what does that do for us or our mental toughness and confidence why don't the coaches come to an agreement about the standard of side they are putting out because what do Cas take from this themselves, and I am now waiting for a cas fan to come on and say they where at half strength themselves lol
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.