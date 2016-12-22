Wilde 3

Makes it a bit more exciting for me. The kids will be buzzing and we get chance to look at our next big stars. Litten, Turgut, Masi etc eill benefit massively from this game as well as exposure in some of the other friendlies Dave K.

Interesting to see a trialist in Marvin Lee playing ex Rovers, now playing for Skirlaugh, we have done well out of signing players from Skirlaugh later in their career.



Think we will get beat easy looking at the two squads, but like Wilde has said, it will be interesting to see how the fringe and young players go.



Think we will get beat easy looking at the two squads, but like Wilde has said, it will be interesting to see how the fringe and young players go.



I see Up the Cream are reporting him as having signed. I think they do a good job, but aren't exactly a trustworthy source of news. Looks kind of like they've just seen his name in the squad and made the assumption. Is he definitely just a trialist?



I see Up the Cream are reporting him as having signed. I think they do a good job, but aren't exactly a trustworthy source of news. Looks kind of like they've just seen his name in the squad and made the assumption. Is he definitely just a trialist?

As for the game. I think it will be competitive enough. Cas have named a stronger squad than us for sure, but everyone is rusty at this time of year, seasoned pros and youngsters alike, and we have a smattering of first teamers to keep us in check. It's a good chance for those fringe players to get a taste of better opposition. I thought Connor would be involved for sure (anyone know if he has a knock or anything?) and hoped we might see a Kelly cameo, but never mind. Didn't expect to see Carlos' name. Be interesting to see if he plays centre or in the halves.

I'm going, my FIL is up he wants to a game, but while we are very likely to get quite comfortably beaten, I'm looking forward to seeing how the young lads go. If you are interested in Building Information Modelling (BIM). PM me. Dave K.

Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: I see Up the Cream are reporting him as having signed. I think they do a good job, but aren't exactly a trustworthy source of news. Looks kind of like they've just seen his name in the squad and made the assumption. Is he definitely just a trialist?



As for the game. I think it will be competitive enough. Cas have named a stronger squad than us for sure, but everyone is rusty at this time of year, seasoned pros and youngsters alike, and we have a smattering of first teamers to keep us in check. It's a good chance for those fringe players to get a taste of better opposition. I thought Connor would be involved for sure (anyone know if he has a knock or anything?) and hoped we might see a Kelly cameo, but never mind. Didn't expect to see Carlos' name. Be interesting to see if he plays centre or in the halves.



I was guessing about Lee, be interesting to see how he goes as I Know little about him, probably got a part time one year deal to see how he goes. I'd play Carlos at 6 and go with this as starting backs.



I was guessing about Lee, be interesting to see how he goes as I Know little about him, probably got a part time one year deal to see how he goes. I'd play Carlos at 6 and go with this as starting backs.

Naughton
Michaels
Griffin
Rawsthorne
Lancaster
Carlos
Wray

Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: I see Up the Cream are reporting him as having signed. I think they do a good job, but aren't exactly a trustworthy source of news. Looks kind of like they've just seen his name in the squad and made the assumption. Is he definitely just a trialist?



As for the game. I think it will be competitive enough. Cas have named a stronger squad than us for sure, but everyone is rusty at this time of year, seasoned pros and youngsters alike, and we have a smattering of first teamers to keep us in check. It's a good chance for those fringe players to get a taste of better opposition. I thought Connor would be involved for sure (anyone know if he has a knock or anything?) and hoped we might see a Kelly cameo, but never mind. Didn't expect to see Carlos' name. Be interesting to see if he plays centre or in the halves.



Signed ages ago. A lad I know from skirlaugh told me at the time. I'd totally not realised it hadn't been announced yet till I saw it today

