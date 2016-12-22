Skolars are looking to find any players interested in joining a Tier 3 academy at London's leading FE college Barnet & Southgate.
Students can study Btech or A levels and play & train for top quality RL in London.
Skolars are recruiting for the sep 2017 intake.
The conversion rate to the Skolars pro first team is very high and its an excellent pathway to play pro RL.
Any student from anywhere in the UK will be considered.
for more info contact dionchapman@skolarsrl.com
