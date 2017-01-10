Des Drummonds first wire try.
It might have been Dessies debut but either way my mate had been arguing we didn't need Drummond and he was a waste of money. I was not convinced and still thought he was the best winger in the country ....not long after this discussion Dessie took a nothing pass on the snookers touchline he instantly hit full speed and took his opposite winger on the outside. literally using the one yard of space he was given. ...
He tear arsed down the touchline to the Fletch to score a try that I hadn't seen a winger score before.....I celebrated most exuberantly if not just to prove to my mate I was indeed a know it all.
Kevin penny would be the next winger to score a try like that......
And I'm still a know it all. .....
