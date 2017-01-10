WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The best try you ever saw!

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 2:00 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5103
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Des Drummonds first wire try.
It might have been Dessies debut but either way my mate had been arguing we didn't need Drummond and he was a waste of money. I was not convinced and still thought he was the best winger in the country ....not long after this discussion Dessie took a nothing pass on the snookers touchline he instantly hit full speed and took his opposite winger on the outside. literally using the one yard of space he was given. ...

He tear arsed down the touchline to the Fletch to score a try that I hadn't seen a winger score before.....I celebrated most exuberantly if not just to prove to my mate I was indeed a know it all.

Kevin penny would be the next winger to score a try like that......

And I'm still a know it all. .....
Image
.........2009..............2010...............2011................2012.......
.......................eh up... make some room for more Silverware.........

Re: The best try you ever saw!

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 9:56 am
mark_m
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 11406
sally cinnamon wrote:
Fatbelly wrote:
This is difficult for me because the best try for sheer skill was probably Davies's in the cup in against Halifax.


Davies two tries at Thrum Hall in the Challenge Cup are able to be viewed on the famous video sharing website if you search for "Warrington Rugby League 93-94 tries Part 2" and go to 1 minute 55 seconds.

This was probably Davies best moment at Warrington because it was a comeback from being behind and they were two individual tries that came out of nothing, on a muddy pitch in windy grim conditions.

Watching them back now what is clear is how devastating Davies' change of pace was because in both tries he had multiple defenders around him but he wasn't stepping them* or handing them off, he just saw the space between them, ran arcs that would slip outside or inside the defenders and accelerated so quickly they couldn't close him down.

*in fairness, on his second try he beat the first man by feinting to kick and stepping him which is how he broke the line in the first place


I concur, I was one of the people on the terrace paying homage to the rugby messiah.

Those tries seem barely possible, miraculous. What balance and pace he had.

The other try that sticks in my mind was the Darren Burns 'ave it' effort due to the significance in the club history.

Re: The best try you ever saw!

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:16 pm
Dug Out

Joined: Mon Dec 10, 2012 4:58 pm
Posts: 86
Big Jim Mills at Wembley Stadium,May 1975.

Re: The best try you ever saw!

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 11:15 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7439
Dug Out wrote:
Big Jim Mills at Wembley Stadium,May 1975.

Ouch!
once a wire always a wire

Re: The best try you ever saw!

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:31 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2682
Location: Stuck in 1982
Gareth Edwards 1973 All Blacks v Barbarians apologies to any puritans out there, but, it was a great try and I couldn't let Dug Out have the last offering

Re: The best try you ever saw!

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:13 pm
fez1
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:31 pm
Posts: 1328
That's mine too, even thought the SOO try that went though about 15 pairs of hands was awesome.

Re: The best try you ever saw!

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:48 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2443
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Uncle Rico wrote:
Gareth Edwards 1973 All Blacks v Barbarians apologies to any puritans out there, but, it was a great try and I couldn't let Dug Out have the last offering


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZylAu1xuRY

And Sir John Bevan (#11) didn't even get a pass

Re: The best try you ever saw!

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:32 pm
ratticusfinch
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 581
Location: Warrington
Yeah i love that try....the comical defending and counting the forward passes always makes it worth a watch. Seen jiffy alone score 50 better tries than that.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: The best try you ever saw!

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:02 pm
Dug Out

Joined: Mon Dec 10, 2012 4:58 pm
Posts: 86
Edwards 'intercepts' the final pass which wasn't meant for him.
