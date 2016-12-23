|
Joined: Wed Apr 12, 2006 9:21 pm
Posts: 496
Location: The banks of the royal blue Mersey
|
One that Dennis Curling scored mid 70's against Dewsbury, Rochdale or someone. Basically Curling finished off a Derek Whitehead solo run where he sidestepped about 9 of the opposition team.It would be like watching in slow motion if you saw it now.
|
Nil Satis Nisi Optimum
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 6:45 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 35
|
rubber duckie wrote:
The best try I ever saw:
Setting the scene....
1980/81 season I think.?
Warrington RLFC vs Bradford N RLFC
A Sunday afternoon, 2nd half, late in the season.....
Dave Chisnall picked up the ball Fletcher End side, inside our own 20 yard line, attacking the railway end.
Chissy shows the ball, dummies a kick, his defender buys it!
Heads off up field.
Just before the halfway line, he faces Keith Mumby(I think) shows the ball, sells another outrageous dummy kick.
Keith Mumby unbelievably takes it too!(one is a freak, but two is just bonkers!)
Chissy heads off up field.
Keith Mumby turns and gives chase.
Chissy has enough stamina(regardless of his fat tummy) to get beyond the Bradford N 10 yard line.
Keith Mumby makes a last ditch tackle, but Chissy on his knees, stretches out with the ball in his right hand and plonks it straight on the line under the sticks.
I was closer than most that day, I was ball boy.
Simply the best try I've ever seen.
Tell us yours.
Yes I was there that day, I think on the terrace below the main stand, down towards the railway corner.
Think Chissy came from about 10m in his own half and just kept going and going.
One of those magic moments.
A couple stick in my mind, Phil Ford going the length of the field at Watersheddings late on, in a blizzard, to win it, and Brian Bevan's last Wilderspool try, off a Mick Adams break in the John Parry Gordon testimonial.
Seems like yesterday
|
|
Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:34 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13897
Location: NFL playoffs
|
Fatbelly wrote:
This is difficult for me because the best try for sheer skill was probably Davies's in the cup in against Halifax.
Davies two tries at Thrum Hall in the Challenge Cup are able to be viewed on the famous video sharing website if you search for "Warrington Rugby League 93-94 tries Part 2" and go to 1 minute 55 seconds.
This was probably Davies best moment at Warrington because it was a comeback from being behind and they were two individual tries that came out of nothing, on a muddy pitch in windy grim conditions.
Watching them back now what is clear is how devastating Davies' change of pace was because in both tries he had multiple defenders around him but he wasn't stepping them* or handing them off, he just saw the space between them, ran arcs that would slip outside or inside the defenders and accelerated so quickly they couldn't close him down.
*in fairness, on his second try he beat the first man by feinting to kick and stepping him which is how he broke the line in the first place
|
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
|
Sun Dec 25, 2016 5:00 pm
|
Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 3:53 pm
Posts: 1057
|
A few that come to mind -
Nathan Wood turning Kris Radlinski inside out at the HJ with an outrageous dummy and running down the tunnel in celebration circa 2004.
Jon Roper toeing the touchline in the last minute V London in the late 90's, about a 45 metre run shouldering off a few attempted tackles and when he finally did get tackled at the 10 metre line he dragged them a few more metres before stetching further than I've seen anyone do to put the ball on the line.
I know its not Warrington but Henry Paul in the Grand Final from the scrum, 50 metre foot race without a boot against Sonny Nickle in the pouring rain. An epic moment for me as a viewer, and Nickle, a second rower actually catches the half back 10 metres out and it's only the wet surface that see's Paul slide over.
Also Atkins away at Headingly. The game was gone but we didn't half pull out a spectacular try at the end there, went nearly the length of the field and through a good few pair of hands right across the field before we found the line.
Tried to go obscure...
|
'We all wanna party when the funeral ends
And we all get together when we bury our friends'
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 2:54 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 25, 2012 7:54 pm
Posts: 41
Location: Who Dat? Who Dat?
|
All of Graham Appo's tries when he turned into superman forabout 5 weeks, or Mike Gregory at Wembley in 1990.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 4:22 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1734
Location: Just turning your corner now
|
Maybe not the best I've ever seen, but Alfie Langers try when he stole the ball off Tommy Martyn (?) was pure class. His face was a picture.
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:21 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8612
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
|
Mine was a Widnes try.... my Grandad used to take me to watch them when i was a kid.
Tony Myler took the ball from the scrum 5 yards from his own line, he then ran straight back at the scrum, chipped the ball over the top of it, ran around the side, caught the ball.... he then threw a behind the back pass to Alan Tait as they crossed..... Martin Offiah then changed direction, ran directly behind Tait who showed the ball to a Bradford player, before flicking it behind him into Offiah's hands..... before Bradford knew what was going on (and pretty much all the fans as well), Offiah was clear of all the Bradford players and still inside his own 20.. He absolutely terrorized the poor fullback inside out for about 40m until he fell over dazed and confused before he kicked his feet up and went into top gear and walked under the posts.. think he was the only player in that half of the pitch..... i never knew what happened really, but my grandad would always buy the video at the end of the season that showed all the seasons trys... it was an amazing thing to see.
|
Massive pessimist
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 7:40 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5349
Location: South Stand.....bored
|
Non Wire
Hanley v Fev 83
Mike Greg v Aussies 88
(I think his name was Coyne for Q'land) SoO 94..ball went through about 9 hands including Alfie and Meninga to win in last minute
Davies v Aussies 94
and of course Wide to West...still gives goosebumps
Wire
Phil Blake chip n chase v Widnes LCCSF Widnes 85
Ronnie Duane's v Widnes Prem 86
Mark Roberts (swoon) v Wigan Prem 86 after a fantastic Andy Greg pass
Penny v Stains CC (come to think of it, any Penny try)
Dessie debut try, dancing down Snookers touch line (Bradford?)
Dessie v Cas 91
Davies x2 Fax 94
Henare v Stains 96
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:36 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3182
Location: Northamptonshire
|
I've always loved the two tries scored by Phil Lowe when GB beat Australia at Wembley in 1973. Just discoved this on YouTube, first time I've seen them since the day of the match! It was my first visit to Wembley (I'd started at university in London that September) and my second was the 1974 cup final.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1LcOuYndmE
For the Wire, it was an 'ordinary' league match at Wigan, late 1970s, John Bevan got a pass from the scrum about twenty yards inside the Wire half close to the old main stand at Central Park. Beat about 6 pies on a 70 yard run to the line. No chance of ever seeing this one again, sadly.
|
Rugby League is the rock to other sports' pop.
Ryker Sear is the future of rock!
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 8:23 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 25, 2005 4:02 pm
Posts: 2934
|
Not the best, but one of my favourites was by Rocky Turner. I can't remember who it was against, but he had the ball near the Snookers touchline about 40 yards out, and then proceeded to run, sort of crab-like, sideways , diagonally, fending off would-be tacklers one by one until eventually flopping over the line in the opposite corner near the old scoreboard. The whole thing almost seemed to be in slow-motion. In fact, I'm now wondering if it actually happened or I dreamt it
|
Rob_Wire wrote:
Best thread for ages on here!
Tin Soldier wrote:
Reply of the year.