Mine was a Widnes try.... my Grandad used to take me to watch them when i was a kid.



Tony Myler took the ball from the scrum 5 yards from his own line, he then ran straight back at the scrum, chipped the ball over the top of it, ran around the side, caught the ball.... he then threw a behind the back pass to Alan Tait as they crossed..... Martin Offiah then changed direction, ran directly behind Tait who showed the ball to a Bradford player, before flicking it behind him into Offiah's hands..... before Bradford knew what was going on (and pretty much all the fans as well), Offiah was clear of all the Bradford players and still inside his own 20.. He absolutely terrorized the poor fullback inside out for about 40m until he fell over dazed and confused before he kicked his feet up and went into top gear and walked under the posts.. think he was the only player in that half of the pitch..... i never knew what happened really, but my grandad would always buy the video at the end of the season that showed all the seasons trys... it was an amazing thing to see.