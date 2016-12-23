WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The best try you ever saw!

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 1:32 pm
Sporting Billy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 12, 2006 9:21 pm
Posts: 496
Location: The banks of the royal blue Mersey
One that Dennis Curling scored mid 70's against Dewsbury, Rochdale or someone. Basically Curling finished off a Derek Whitehead solo run where he sidestepped about 9 of the opposition team.It would be like watching in slow motion if you saw it now.
Re: The best try you ever saw!

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 6:45 pm
Superblue Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 35
rubber duckie wrote:
The best try I ever saw:

Setting the scene....
1980/81 season I think.?
Warrington RLFC vs Bradford N RLFC

A Sunday afternoon, 2nd half, late in the season.....

Dave Chisnall picked up the ball Fletcher End side, inside our own 20 yard line, attacking the railway end.
Chissy shows the ball, dummies a kick, his defender buys it!
Heads off up field.
Just before the halfway line, he faces Keith Mumby(I think) shows the ball, sells another outrageous dummy kick.
Keith Mumby unbelievably takes it too!(one is a freak, but two is just bonkers!)
Chissy heads off up field.
Keith Mumby turns and gives chase.
Chissy has enough stamina(regardless of his fat tummy) to get beyond the Bradford N 10 yard line.
Keith Mumby makes a last ditch tackle, but Chissy on his knees, stretches out with the ball in his right hand and plonks it straight on the line under the sticks.

I was closer than most that day, I was ball boy.
Simply the best try I've ever seen.


Tell us yours.


Yes I was there that day, I think on the terrace below the main stand, down towards the railway corner.
Think Chissy came from about 10m in his own half and just kept going and going.
One of those magic moments.

A couple stick in my mind, Phil Ford going the length of the field at Watersheddings late on, in a blizzard, to win it, and Brian Bevan's last Wilderspool try, off a Mick Adams break in the John Parry Gordon testimonial.

Seems like yesterday

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:34 pm
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13886
Location: NFL playoffs
Fatbelly wrote:
This is difficult for me because the best try for sheer skill was probably Davies's in the cup in against Halifax.


Davies two tries at Thrum Hall in the Challenge Cup are able to be viewed on the famous video sharing website if you search for "Warrington Rugby League 93-94 tries Part 2" and go to 1 minute 55 seconds.

This was probably Davies best moment at Warrington because it was a comeback from being behind and they were two individual tries that came out of nothing, on a muddy pitch in windy grim conditions.

Watching them back now what is clear is how devastating Davies' change of pace was because in both tries he had multiple defenders around him but he wasn't stepping them* or handing them off, he just saw the space between them, ran arcs that would slip outside or inside the defenders and accelerated so quickly they couldn't close him down.

*in fairness, on his second try he beat the first man by feinting to kick and stepping him which is how he broke the line in the first place
Post Sun Dec 25, 2016 5:00 pm
WireWireWire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 3:53 pm
Posts: 1057
A few that come to mind -

Nathan Wood turning Kris Radlinski inside out at the HJ with an outrageous dummy and running down the tunnel in celebration circa 2004.

Jon Roper toeing the touchline in the last minute V London in the late 90's, about a 45 metre run shouldering off a few attempted tackles and when he finally did get tackled at the 10 metre line he dragged them a few more metres before stetching further than I've seen anyone do to put the ball on the line.

I know its not Warrington but Henry Paul in the Grand Final from the scrum, 50 metre foot race without a boot against Sonny Nickle in the pouring rain. An epic moment for me as a viewer, and Nickle, a second rower actually catches the half back 10 metres out and it's only the wet surface that see's Paul slide over.

Also Atkins away at Headingly. The game was gone but we didn't half pull out a spectacular try at the end there, went nearly the length of the field and through a good few pair of hands right across the field before we found the line.

Tried to go obscure...
