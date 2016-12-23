Fatbelly wrote: This is difficult for me because the best try for sheer skill was probably Davies's in the cup in against Halifax.

Davies two tries at Thrum Hall in the Challenge Cup are able to be viewed on the famous video sharing website if you search for "Warrington Rugby League 93-94 tries Part 2" and go to 1 minute 55 seconds.This was probably Davies best moment at Warrington because it was a comeback from being behind and they were two individual tries that came out of nothing, on a muddy pitch in windy grim conditions.Watching them back now what is clear is how devastating Davies' change of pace was because in both tries he had multiple defenders around him but he wasn't stepping them* or handing them off, he just saw the space between them, ran arcs that would slip outside or inside the defenders and accelerated so quickly they couldn't close him down.*in fairness, on his second try he beat the first man by feinting to kick and stepping him which is how he broke the line in the first place