The best try I ever saw:



Setting the scene....

1980/81 season I think.?

Warrington RLFC vs Bradford N RLFC



A Sunday afternoon, 2nd half, late in the season.....



Dave Chisnall picked up the ball Fletcher End side, inside our own 20 yard line, attacking the railway end.

Chissy shows the ball, dummies a kick, his defender buys it!

Heads off up field.

Just before the halfway line, he faces Keith Mumby(I think) shows the ball, sells another outrageous dummy kick.

Keith Mumby unbelievably takes it too!(one is a freak, but two is just bonkers!)

Chissy heads off up field.

Keith Mumby turns and gives chase.

Chissy has enough stamina(regardless of his fat tummy) to get beyond the Bradford N 10 yard line.

Keith Mumby makes a last ditch tackle, but Chissy on his knees, stretches out with the ball in his right hand and plonks it straight on the line under the sticks.



I was closer than most that day, I was ball boy.

Simply the best try I've ever seen.





Tell us yours.