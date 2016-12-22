WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The best try you ever saw!

The best try you ever saw!

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:37 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7419
The best try I ever saw:

Setting the scene....
1980/81 season I think.?
Warrington RLFC vs Bradford N RLFC

A Sunday afternoon, 2nd half, late in the season.....

Dave Chisnall picked up the ball Fletcher End side, inside our own 20 yard line, attacking the railway end.
Chissy shows the ball, dummies a kick, his defender buys it!
Heads off up field.
Just before the halfway line, he faces Keith Mumby(I think) shows the ball, sells another outrageous dummy kick.
Keith Mumby unbelievably takes it too!(one is a freak, but two is just bonkers!)
Chissy heads off up field.
Keith Mumby turns and gives chase.
Chissy has enough stamina(regardless of his fat tummy) to get beyond the Bradford N 10 yard line.
Keith Mumby makes a last ditch tackle, but Chissy on his knees, stretches out with the ball in his right hand and plonks it straight on the line under the sticks.

I was closer than most that day, I was ball boy.
Simply the best try I've ever seen.


Tell us yours.
once a wire always a wire

Re: The best try you ever saw!

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:39 pm
citywolf
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 07, 2006 12:28 pm
Posts: 1205
Location: Warrington
Could list a few Jonathan Davies ones.

But one that sticks for me is Brent Grove against Wakefield at home.
Took the ball from full back, made Sid Domic look like a fool and just seemed to glide up the field through their defence..... think he also turned March inside out too.

Re: The best try you ever saw!

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 7:12 am
marshman777
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Feb 07, 2012 4:24 pm
Posts: 428
Location: Warrington
Henare against Saints when Scully came out from loose ran at the ref and gave an inside ball to Henare who went 80m class
2016 - "This is our Year"

Re: The best try you ever saw!

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 8:43 am
MikeyWire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3344
Location: Still waiting for the title
The second Jonathon Davies try at Halifax in the cup where he skimmed the touch line genuinely took my breath away..
The Kev Penny one at Saints also in the cup which started on our line was top drawer too..
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire

Re: The best try you ever saw!

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:15 am
LOngbarn Wire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 962
Location: Warrington
marshman777 wrote:
Henare against Saints when Scully came out from loose ran at the ref and gave an inside ball to Henare who went 80m class


This!! Jon Ropers in the same game was class too. Lee Penny's high tackle was class as well. Proper WWE clothesline!!

Re: The best try you ever saw!

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:43 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8232
rubber duckie wrote:
The best try I ever saw:

Setting the scene....
1980/81 season I think.?
Warrington RLFC vs Bradford N RLFC

A Sunday afternoon, 2nd half, late in the season.....

Dave Chisnall picked up the ball Fletcher End side, inside our own 20 yard line, attacking the railway end.
Chissy shows the ball, dummies a kick, his defender buys it!
Heads off up field.
Just before the halfway line, he faces Keith Mumby(I think) shows the ball, sells another outrageous dummy kick.
Keith Mumby unbelievably takes it too!(one is a freak, but two is just bonkers!)
Chissy heads off up field.
Keith Mumby turns and gives chase.
Chissy has enough stamina(regardless of his fat tummy) to get beyond the Bradford N 10 yard line.
Keith Mumby makes a last ditch tackle, but Chissy on his knees, stretches out with the ball in his right hand and plonks it straight on the line under the sticks.

I was closer than most that day, I was ball boy.
Simply the best try I've ever seen.


Tell us yours.



Remember it well. I was ball boy too and at the Railway End as he touched down. I distinctly remember him saying "I'm jiggered now" to the players congratulating him.

Re: The best try you ever saw!

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:45 am
Fatbelly
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:00 pm
Posts: 5153
Location: Watching the Warrington All Stars
This is difficult for me because the best try for sheer skill was probably Davies's in the cup in against Halifax.

But in terms of most memorable it has to be Trents 1st at Saints in 2012 when he scored I knew my dreams were about to turn to reality & we would be going to Old Trafford.
Currently, I'm not Fat!

Re: The best try you ever saw!

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:46 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8232
Brian Johnson's side step, blistering acceleration and 70 yard run to the line against Halifax in the 1986 Premiership final, which still in my mind is the best I ever saw Warrington play against table topping Halifax.

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, irlamwire, karetaker, Kevin Turvey, LOngbarn Wire, scottty, Staffordshire Wire, Wigg'n, Wrath and 208 guests

