MarioRugby wrote: I notice that Liam Hood, Scotland's stand out star hooker from the 4 Nations is third in the pecking order at Leigh next year behind Higham and Pelissier. I believe he is originally from our part of Yorkshire and has a young family. Is it worth Wakefield making a move for him?

He's actually third in squad number order. A lot can happen between now and the start of the season. Also, I'm sure that Leigh will use all three of their hookers (four if you include Lewis Foster) in rotation this coming season, as I can see Higham getting a few 'rests'.