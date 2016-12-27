I think the shop looks great but I do agree once again a order has been messed up somewhere no sizes yet again. Every year is tiresome. They may not have realised how many would sell but I thought we would have done great with the return of the badge. Always better to order more in large/medium than 5xl's.
