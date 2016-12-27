The Headingley Western Terrace was a good advert for the new gear earlier today.
I said exactly the same, was most impressed by the number of people sporting the new gear. A massive well done to Michael and the team on a superb range of merchandise that has clearly been really well received by the Wakey fans.
Working collectively and collaboratively is the difference between mediocrity by yourself...Or success as a team. You have to share the pain... And the responsibility... And if you do then you will also share in the rewards. - Michael Bloomberg
The re brand is a brilliant decision by the club and fans young and old have embraced it buying merchandise in record numbers. Up the Trin
