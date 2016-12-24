WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Trinity shop

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Trinity shop

 
Post a reply

Re: Trinity shop

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 8:14 am
Adam_Harrison9 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 503
Spent 80 quid in the shop this year which is 80 quid more than I have spent since I can remember in the trinity shop. I will probably also buy myself the away shirt at some point after christmas.

The one thing that I would have changed about the items in store is the polo shirts. It would have been even better if they were cotton instead of the material that they are. But that is a minor gripe and all in all I'm not sure how much choice the club have over that matter as it could be just what the supplier offers.

Re: Trinity shop

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 1:22 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25243
Location: Poodle Power!
Adam_Harrison9 wrote:
Spent 80 quid in the shop this year which is 80 quid more than I have spent since I can remember in the trinity shop. I will probably also buy myself the away shirt at some point after christmas.

The one thing that I would have changed about the items in store is the polo shirts. It would have been even better if they were cotton instead of the material that they are. But that is a minor gripe and all in all I'm not sure how much choice the club have over that matter as it could be just what the supplier offers.


That's a shame because I was going to buy a cotton polo shirt (the stuff they make the shorts out of makes me hum no matter how clean and deoderised I am)

Maybe for the new year MC?
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Trinity shop

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 2:03 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2782
vastman wrote:
That's a shame because I was going to buy a cotton polo shirt (the stuff they make the shorts out of makes me hum no matter how clean and deoderised I am)

Maybe for the new year MC?

Lynx for crimbo, sorted :thumb:

Re: Trinity shop

Post Sun Dec 25, 2016 9:12 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25243
Location: Poodle Power!
Big lads mate wrote:
Lynx for crimbo, sorted :thumb:


Domestos more like :-)
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Trinity shop

Post Sun Dec 25, 2016 10:19 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2782
vastman wrote:
Domestos more like :-)

:lol: happy Christmas.

Re: Trinity shop

Post Sun Dec 25, 2016 10:46 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2782
Got hoody for Christmas still got it on :D top gear :thumb:

Re: Trinity shop

Post Sun Dec 25, 2016 11:47 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1044
I dont know yet in my household.

Im so far down the list im behind the cat and the dog

Re: Trinity shop

Post Sun Dec 25, 2016 12:03 pm
Schunter User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 06, 2006 12:12 pm
Posts: 4600
Location: Shirley Williams is rancid
JINJER wrote:
Try one on, I'd guess they're as described, I got a 3XL and I'm a 50" chest so work that one out.


I hope you don't smoke lad or you might not make the first home game :shock: :D
'That is why no amount of cajolery, and no attempts at ethical or social seduction, can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party.... So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin'

Re: Trinity shop

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 2:23 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5669
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
The Headingley Western Terrace was a good advert for the new gear earlier today.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, bentleberry, bren2k, coco the fullback, fullofhope, got there, Horbury Cat, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, MarioRugby, Mr Bliss, Mwhite83, R.B.A, Upanunder, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 407 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,493,3491,82175,6104,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  