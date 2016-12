stevie wrote: I think the new Trinity shop in the Ridings is very poorly stocked especially on the lead up to Christmas. Yes they've got the new shirts but haven't had a large navy polo shirt in for weeks. Been three times. On the other hand Castleford tigers shop in Carlton Lanes is teeming with goods of every kind and seems to be doing a roaring trade. Why extend the shop and not the goods on offer. Seems crazy especially at this time of year.

You do realise that the club shop has seen unprecedented levels of customers since the new kit launch and the return to the traditional badge.ISC set delivery dates and stock levels based on previous levels of demand so the manic rush to buy merchandise has caught them out.The club can only order in as fast as ISC can resupply.