As we all know sky have all but elbowed the Super League extras at Christmas.

But this year there are a couple of offerings both on Christmas Eve on SS2.



9pm, Stevos Grand Finale - Stevo looking back on 20 years of Super League (probably a Whinos love in)



10pm ,20 years of Super League - Another programme looking back on 20 years of Super League (probably a Hemmings Saints love in)..



Yes they do sound the same...



There is also a 10 minute long Super League Super Tries available on Demand.. I've just watched it and we have the Kev Penny v Leeds try in the first game and Lineham v Hull when we won the LLS tries in that program.



Be warned though the Gildard GF try and the Luke Dorn try in the MW are in that too... The later is impossible to watch without shaking your head numerous times..



Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Wire Fans ..