Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:52 pm
HXSparky User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1099
Faxnay wrote:
The thing is if he starts with say Moore and murrell and the drops say murrell for Johnson that's going to take time for the partnership to work in the mean time the loyal fax fans get on her calling the coaching staff clueless because they have change the team so they can't win


You're only 5 posts in (and struggling to string them together as a coherent sentence) and aren't really making a lot of sense.

Did you perhaps get one of these for Christmas...

https://www.google.co.uk/imgres?imgurl=http%3A%2F%2Fimages.webhallen.com%2Fproduct%2F133583%2Flarge&imgrefurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.webhallen.com%2Fse-sv%2Flek_och_gadgets%2F133583-my_first_pc_tutor-inlarningsdator&docid=Wk9cS3k5RAE6PM&tbnid=5asNsijhoWZgnM%3A&vet=1&w=354&h=354&bih=960&biw=1920

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:18 am
dazednconfused User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Mar 16, 2008 7:59 am
Posts: 1163
Location: Out on the wiley, windy moors of 'Fax
HXSparky wrote:
You're only 5 posts in (and struggling to string them together as a coherent sentence) and aren't really making a lot of sense.

Did you perhaps get one of these for Christmas...

https://www.google.co.uk/imgres?imgurl=http%3A%2F%2Fimages.webhallen.com%2Fproduct%2F133583%2Flarge&imgrefurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.webhallen.com%2Fse-sv%2Flek_och_gadgets%2F133583-my_first_pc_tutor-inlarningsdator&docid=Wk9cS3k5RAE6PM&tbnid=5asNsijhoWZgnM%3A&vet=1&w=354&h=354&bih=960&biw=1920


Ooh, if only the team were as precise as your proof reading!
Give the guy a chance, it's only short of a couple of punctuation marks and a couple of letters from words.

Perhaps your perfection levels are why you're so analytical of the teams performances.

Nobody is 100% all the time, neither is the team.

Enjoy life and let others do their best.
IF YOU WANT TO WIN IT YOU'VE GOT TO EARN IT.

DESIRE AND PASSION FOR 80 MINUTES.

COME ON FAX!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:09 am
Inoffski1 Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Mar 14, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 396
For me - the game was about boosting the clubs coffers, getting some much needed fresh air over the Christmas period, and having a craic with my mates at the game. A win would have been nice, but didn't spoil my day at all!!

It was a friendly - surely we wouldn't want the coach to be putting all our first choice players on the pitch and revealing all to one of our main rivals?? Give the kids a chance I say!!

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 11:56 am
Living The Dream Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 572
The spine of the team needs to be settled on much quicker this year than last. I would expect by the Salford friendly that RM has a clear idea of his 1,6,7,9 and 13. We can't be experimenting still half way through the season-too many good sides in the league this season and points will not be easy to come by.
My spine would be
1, Salty
6 Moore
7 Johnston
9 Kaye
13 Murrell.

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 12:45 pm
faxcar Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2300
First half we matched them and had the better chances until a single penalty and quick Fev score brought them back into the game.
Second half with mainly newcomers and younger lads against a strong Rovers side it was largely one way traffic.
Boyle, Nelmes, Kaye went reasonably well, Grady ran hard enough and Punchard showed some nice touches.
It was a chance to see how some of the unknowns would go and have a look at the opposition who will be up again soon enough.
We all had a chance to get a reduction in the admission by using the clubs web site but if we don't use it hard to complain about it really.
I am hearing Johnno has had a hip problem which originally didn't look good but better after treatment.

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 12:56 pm
Waddy-Fax User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat May 18, 2002 8:30 am
Posts: 3242
Location: At a party in my pants
It's a friendly, it's to be expected. I enjoyed it and was good to get some live rugby. I am still worried about our lack of punch in the forwards, more so then last season as we now have no Moore or Manning and the centres, we have the 2 fastest wingers in the league but will they see the ball?
Top 8 would be a good season however I predict we are 1 silly loss (like Rochdale away etc) from a relegation battle. I rate Marshall but don't think he has the tools for the job.
Dane Neerriinnnxxxx - Man of steel 2009

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:27 pm
justthebasicfax User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jun 20, 2009 6:00 pm
Posts: 1302
Location: Halifax
Ya just never know, although were 5-6-7th realistically, there's plenty of scope for us to improve, and for others to nose dive, team sports and their dynamics often throw up surprises.

We'll have to get off to a flier, get our noses up there, and cling on for our dear life, almost literally, praying that we pull off a couple of surprises along the way.

It's the only way I can see us getting back on some sort of keel, even if that's not an even one.

We lost a pre season friendly, in the words of the anti nowhere league 'So what'

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 8:13 pm
HXSparky User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1099
dazednconfused wrote:
Ooh, if only the team were as precise as your proof reading!
Give the guy a chance, it's only short of a couple of punctuation marks and a couple of letters from words.

Perhaps your perfection levels are why you're so analytical of the teams performances.

Nobody is 100% all the time, neither is the team.

Enjoy life and let others do their best.


I'm not perfect, far from it, and apologies if I've offended anyone. It's true that I do prefer folk to use punctuation and grammar correctly so that we can easily read and understand the messages that are being put forward, but accept I was maybe (ok, not maybe) a tad OTT this time.

I hope Fax do well this year, and wish everyone who wears blue'n'white a very Happy New Year.

New Year's resolution for me - stop being a grumpy sod...

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:50 am
Encouraged User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 6:43 pm
Posts: 271
Location: The sweet little hollow of Shayland where new dawns are slowly unfolding.
Best thing we could do this year is challenge Scott to try take his fitness up to a totally new level. Imagine if he could lose a stone and pack on lean muscle, he would tear this league up. He is a sportsman after all.
We shall one day be back where we belong and along shall come the Bulls defectors.

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:23 am
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7284
Encouraged wrote:
Best thing we could do this year is challenge Scott to try take his fitness up to a totally new level. Imagine if he could lose a stone and pack on lean muscle, he would tear this league up. He is a sportsman after all.


Its a fallacy that he is unfit. He just looks it because of his shape. He just lacks a yard of pace and thats not something he will ever gain. Unfortunatley though it is one of the reasons our attack is so predictable when you have 2 half backs who are very similar playing together, both Moore and Murrell would look very good playing with a quick running half back but thats not a way that RM wants to play so it will be next season before that is changed as IMO if he sticks with it he probably wont be here next season.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
