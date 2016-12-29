The Lucky Black Cat Free-scoring winger



burybabe wrote: If anyone had been on Club website tickets were available for pre match purchase at half price. I paid £5 for a concession, fair price for a Friendly.



Do not be coming on here with such info! Lately it seems all people want to do is knock anything the club does and be negative. Anybody expecting much more than the team put out, needs to wake up. I am sure Marshall and Grix learned somethings about a few players. Punchard went well, but we have to be careful about pushing youngsters too fast too soon. He also has a lot to learn regarding managing the team and telling older more experienced players what he wants. Connor Robinson went well at Fullback. The youngsters in the second half got a wake up call. Likely only a couple will make it but good that we have the Dual Reg with South Wales as the Reserve System is a joke sadly. Grix was Coach for the day and probably learnt from some of his mistakes and allowed Marshall to take a look from a different viewpoint at a few things. Result means little at this stage. Maybe its our attitude and thinking that needs to be looked at not just the Clubs. I doubt we will finish in the top 5 to be honest. But we have a club and are certainly in a better position than a couple of other clubs in this League!!



I must admit before the game I questioned the logic of playing Conor at full back but I thought he went very well there before he had to move into the halves in the 2nd half. His timing into the line was good and better than we have had from our full backs recently. Plus he has good distribution so would expect him to be able to link up well with the other outside backs. Trustafox

gizempo wrote: I must admit before the game I questioned the logic of playing Conor at full back but I thought he went very well there before he had to move into the halves in the 2nd half. His timing into the line was good and better than we have had from our full backs recently. Plus he has good distribution so would expect him to be able to link up well with the other outside backs.



Looked good at full back. One definite positive.

Fax4Life wrote: Blimey £15 for a glorified training session, rip off glad I didn't go!!!

Message to club we know you needed the money this time but don't repeat this again next year, stick to January games when it actually means something as players are playing for a place in the team!.



Now that I've had time to reflect, I've changed my opinion on the game. £15 felt a bit much for what was produced on the pitch. But if they don't have the boxing day friendly next year, I'll have to attend family gatherings that day. And I am happy to pay £15 to dodge those.

Fullback seems to be the one big problem position we have as it seems RM is keen to give anyone and everyone a shot there as he tries to fill the position rather than actually sign a proven full back. Maybe that is down to the style of rugby he wants his full backs to play(one I think just inst possible from the quality of players available at this level) or maybe its just a case of it been a side problem of our halfs not been droppable but rather than give players a chance in their natural positions he needs to find somewhere for them to play.

gizempo wrote: I must admit before the game I questioned the logic of playing Conor at full back but I thought he went very well there before he had to move into the halves in the 2nd half. His timing into the line was good and better than we have had from our full backs recently. Plus he has good distribution so would expect him to be able to link up well with the other outside backs.



he's also pretty good under the high ball



Greg Florimos Boots wrote: Fullback seems to be the one big problem position we have as it seems RM is keen to give anyone and everyone a shot there as he tries to fill the position rather than actually sign a proven full back. Maybe that is down to the style of rugby he wants his full backs to play(one I think just inst possible from the quality of players available at this level) or maybe its just a case of it been a side problem of our halfs not been droppable but rather than give players a chance in their natural positions he needs to find somewhere for them to play.



The issue of seemingly undroppable players was the cause of a lot of early season problems last year, he needs to look at who the best halves are and then work from there, but if they aren't performing they need to be dropped. The fullback position seems an issue but we had Salty there before he was pushed out to the wing in what looked like an effort to appease the fans calls for Jonno to get a run out. Let's hope we get it right early and see a settled side.

The thing is if he starts with say Moore and murrell and the drops say murrell for Johnson that's going to take time for the partnership to work in the mean time the loyal fax fans get on her calling the coaching staff clueless because they have change the team so they can't win HXSparky

Faxnay wrote: HXSparky↓

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:29 pm

I didn't go. As it happens, I couldn't, as I had other family commitments. Tbh though, I've pretty given up on these pre-season friendlies anyway. As has been said, a fiver is probably a fair price to charge if we don't treat it as a "proper" game, but with overheads, it really doesn't make sense for the club to do this.



From a fans perspective, friendlies should be fast-flowing affairs with teams trying out moves rather than any sort of "arm-wrestles". Both teams trying to show some real flair, ingenuity and showmanship to whet everyone's appetite for the coming season. Unfortunately, coaches see it more of an "enhanced" training session, and just an opportunity to try a few technical things out, blood some youngsters, or trial a couple of players in subtly different positions



Where clubs seem to wildly miss the mark, is that a few pre-season games that folk look forward to with anticipation and enjoy attending may just set them up for coming down to watch and support for the rest of the season.

Couple of points

You have two teams who despite it been a friendly want to win so it's still going to be competitive

If you don't give squad players time in pre season game when will they have time ? In the games that matter



Then you would properly moan about that



You miss my point, which was what fans want to see from these games is different to what coaches want to get out of them. It certainly wasn't a moan, and apologies if that's how it comes across. Personally, I don't like friendlies, and generally don't attend as I know I'm very likely to be disappointed. If you enjoyed it, then that's great, but to generate some anticipation for the coming season for the fans (imo) these games need to give a bit more. I wasn't there, but from what I've heard/read, it was competitive for 40 minutes, and then the tinkering started (just by one of the teams on the pitch), which resulted in a wholly one-sided second half.



I've supported Fax home and away for the last 40 years, and if I did want to have a bit of a moan now and again, I think I've probably earned that privilege!



You miss my point, which was what fans want to see from these games is different to what coaches want to get out of them. It certainly wasn't a moan, and apologies if that's how it comes across. Personally, I don't like friendlies, and generally don't attend as I know I'm very likely to be disappointed. If you enjoyed it, then that's great, but to generate some anticipation for the coming season for the fans (imo) these games need to give a bit more. I wasn't there, but from what I've heard/read, it was competitive for 40 minutes, and then the tinkering started (just by one of the teams on the pitch), which resulted in a wholly one-sided second half.

I've supported Fax home and away for the last 40 years, and if I did want to have a bit of a moan now and again, I think I've probably earned that privilege!

We have a reserve team, and isn't that where the "squad" players should be developing/improving? Those that excel can then be brought into the 1st team when needed (albeit injuries can force a coach's hand sooner than he wants).

Faxnay wrote: The thing is if he starts with say Moore and murrell and the drops say murrell for Johnson that's going to take time for the partnership to work in the mean time the loyal fax fans get on her calling the coaching staff clueless because they have change the team so they can't win



Murrell and Moore did not work last season, I can't think why it would be any different this season and to pick players regardless of form is going to get called out at some point.

