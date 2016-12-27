Greg Florimos Boots

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am

Posts: 7279



Trustafox wrote: Good news is, we won't see the same Fax team on game 1 in championship. How many first teamers can Fev bring in for that? Certainly don't see a repeat performance coming.



I reckon 3, I think the 2 big lads might get a game at Leeds early doors although I do not think either of them are anywhere near SL standard and Leeds will have another long season given their signings. I also think in the first game we will get them without any Leeds players as I expect Sharp to give chances to what he has which will be a big leveler. Anyway no pressure on us as its years since we beat them at home. I reckon 3, I think the 2 big lads might get a game at Leeds early doors although I do not think either of them are anywhere near SL standard and Leeds will have another long season given their signings. I also think in the first game we will get them without any Leeds players as I expect Sharp to give chances to what he has which will be a big leveler. Anyway no pressure on us as its years since we beat them at home.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein



"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein



"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln HXSparky

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm

Posts: 1095

I didn't go. As it happens, I couldn't, as I had other family commitments. Tbh though, I've pretty given up on these pre-season friendlies anyway. As has been said, a fiver is probably a fair price to charge if we don't treat it as a "proper" game, but with overheads, it really doesn't make sense for the club to do this.



From a fans perspective, friendlies should be fast-flowing affairs with teams trying out moves rather than any sort of "arm-wrestles". Both teams trying to show some real flair, ingenuity and showmanship to whet everyone's appetite for the coming season. Unfortunately, coaches see it more of an "enhanced" training session, and just an opportunity to try a few technical things out, blood some youngsters, or trial a couple of players in subtly different positions.



Where clubs seem to wildly miss the mark, is that a few pre-season games that folk look forward to with anticipation and enjoy attending may just set them up for coming down to watch and support for the rest of the season. Rotherham Fev Fan Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am

Posts: 3714

Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham

Hudd-Shay wrote: Barum Top, Hook Norton Twelve Days 5 5% Mmm! The thing is, in reality these games aren't friendlies they're training sessions and as such £15 is way over the top to attend. The best festive games were always the Infirmary Cup matches against Huddersfield....that is until the giants condisendingly decided we were only suitable opponents for their under 23's.Barum Top, Hook Norton Twelve Days 5 5% Mmm!

The boxing day game is what it is. Its always going to be this way.

Whether you think parting with 15 quid to support your team and coach's assessment of his squad is value for mony is another argument.

I went to oakwell. Its where i wanted to be and indicative of how i feel about these games. But I'll be at the shay in feb. The boxing day game is what it is. Its always going to be this way.Whether you think parting with 15 quid to support your team and coach's assessment of his squad is value for mony is another argument.I went to oakwell. Its where i wanted to be and indicative of how i feel about these games. But I'll be at the shay in feb. She carries on through it all......

She's a Waterfall Trustafox

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sun Feb 14, 2010 6:15 pm

Posts: 310

Rotherham Fev Fan wrote: The boxing day game is what it is. Its always going to be this way.



We've had far better boxing day fixtures in the past though. We've had far better boxing day fixtures in the past though. 'We've got Alan Carr' Greg Florimos Boots

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am

Posts: 7279

http://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/rugby/halifax-rlfc/grix-boxing-day-outing-a-reality-check-for-fax-s-young-players-1-8307478



Well I guess thats Moore and Murrells positions in the first team safe once again. Darren Lockyer would have locked poor behind our pack in that 2nd half. Well I guess thats Moore and Murrells positions in the first team safe once again. Darren Lockyer would have locked poor behind our pack in that 2nd half.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein



"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein



"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln Faxnay Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:05 pm

Posts: 3

HXSparky↓

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:29 pm

I didn't go. As it happens, I couldn't, as I had other family commitments. Tbh though, I've pretty given up on these pre-season friendlies anyway. As has been said, a fiver is probably a fair price to charge if we don't treat it as a "proper" game, but with overheads, it really doesn't make sense for the club to do this.



From a fans perspective, friendlies should be fast-flowing affairs with teams trying out moves rather than any sort of "arm-wrestles". Both teams trying to show some real flair, ingenuity and showmanship to whet everyone's appetite for the coming season. Unfortunately, coaches see it more of an "enhanced" training session, and just an opportunity to try a few technical things out, blood some youngsters, or trial a couple of players in subtly different positions



Where clubs seem to wildly miss the mark, is that a few pre-season games that folk look forward to with anticipation and enjoy attending may just set them up for coming down to watch and support for the rest of the season.

Couple of points

You have two teams who despite it been a friendly want to win so it's still going to be competitive

If you don't give squad players time in pre season game when will they have time ? In the games that matter



Then you would properly moan about that Fax4Life

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm

Posts: 5723

Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England

n empsall wrote: I expect the club show what's left of our dwindling support some respect. If they are going to charge £15 for a friendly then at least the coaching staff should put some effort into it. I have no problem with the players today, they really were on a hiding to nothing with the way Marshall managed the game.

Blimey £15 for a glorified training session, rip off glad I didn't go!!!

Message to club we know you needed the money this time but don't repeat this again next year, stick to January games when it actually means something as players are playing for a place in the team!. Blimey £15 for a glorified training session, rip off glad I didn't go!!!Message to club we know you needed the money this time but don't repeat this again next year, stick to January games when it actually means something as players are playing for a place in the team!. burybabe Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 10:19 am

Posts: 283

If anyone had been on Club website tickets were available for pre match purchase at half price. I paid £5 for a concession, fair price for a Friendly. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: burybabe, NORTON FAX, Trustafox and 79 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 40 posts • Page 4 of 4 Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Off Topic Music Technology & Science TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,494,080 1,658 75,613 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV



























