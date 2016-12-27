|
Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 459
|
Trustafox wrote:
Good news is, we won't see the same Fax team on game 1 in championship. How many first teamers can Fev bring in for that? Certainly don't see a repeat performance coming.
We were missing 5 - Missi, Griffin, Briggs, Ormonroyd & Baldwinson who are likely to start the first game, but as you would expect I think it will be a lot closer game in February.
|
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 7:27 pm
|
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2155
Location: Shuddersfield
|
The thing is, in reality these games aren't friendlies they're training sessions and as such £15 is way over the top to attend. The best festive games were always the Infirmary Cup matches against Huddersfield....that is until the giants condisendingly decided we were only suitable opponents for their under 23's.
Barum Top, Hook Norton Twelve Days 5 5% Mmm!
|
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:14 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7279
|
Trustafox wrote:
Good news is, we won't see the same Fax team on game 1 in championship. How many first teamers can Fev bring in for that? Certainly don't see a repeat performance coming.
I reckon 3, I think the 2 big lads might get a game at Leeds early doors although I do not think either of them are anywhere near SL standard and Leeds will have another long season given their signings. I also think in the first game we will get them without any Leeds players as I expect Sharp to give chances to what he has which will be a big leveler. Anyway no pressure on us as its years since we beat them at home.
|
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
|
Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:29 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1095
|
I didn't go. As it happens, I couldn't, as I had other family commitments. Tbh though, I've pretty given up on these pre-season friendlies anyway. As has been said, a fiver is probably a fair price to charge if we don't treat it as a "proper" game, but with overheads, it really doesn't make sense for the club to do this.
From a fans perspective, friendlies should be fast-flowing affairs with teams trying out moves rather than any sort of "arm-wrestles". Both teams trying to show some real flair, ingenuity and showmanship to whet everyone's appetite for the coming season. Unfortunately, coaches see it more of an "enhanced" training session, and just an opportunity to try a few technical things out, blood some youngsters, or trial a couple of players in subtly different positions.
Where clubs seem to wildly miss the mark, is that a few pre-season games that folk look forward to with anticipation and enjoy attending may just set them up for coming down to watch and support for the rest of the season.
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 7:37 am
|
Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3714
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
|
Hudd-Shay wrote:
The thing is, in reality these games aren't friendlies they're training sessions and as such £15 is way over the top to attend. The best festive games were always the Infirmary Cup matches against Huddersfield....that is until the giants condisendingly decided we were only suitable opponents for their under 23's.
Barum Top, Hook Norton Twelve Days 5 5% Mmm!
The boxing day game is what it is. Its always going to be this way.
Whether you think parting with 15 quid to support your team and coach's assessment of his squad is value for mony is another argument.
I went to oakwell. Its where i wanted to be and indicative of how i feel about these games. But I'll be at the shay in feb.
|
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:29 am
|
Joined: Sun Feb 14, 2010 6:15 pm
Posts: 310
|
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
The boxing day game is what it is. Its always going to be this way.
We've had far better boxing day fixtures in the past though.
|
'We've got Alan Carr'
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:52 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7279
|
|
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:25 pm
|
Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:05 pm
Posts: 3
|
HXSparky↓
Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16
Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:29 pm
I didn't go. As it happens, I couldn't, as I had other family commitments. Tbh though, I've pretty given up on these pre-season friendlies anyway. As has been said, a fiver is probably a fair price to charge if we don't treat it as a "proper" game, but with overheads, it really doesn't make sense for the club to do this.
From a fans perspective, friendlies should be fast-flowing affairs with teams trying out moves rather than any sort of "arm-wrestles". Both teams trying to show some real flair, ingenuity and showmanship to whet everyone's appetite for the coming season. Unfortunately, coaches see it more of an "enhanced" training session, and just an opportunity to try a few technical things out, blood some youngsters, or trial a couple of players in subtly different positions
Where clubs seem to wildly miss the mark, is that a few pre-season games that folk look forward to with anticipation and enjoy attending may just set them up for coming down to watch and support for the rest of the season.
Couple of points
You have two teams who despite it been a friendly want to win so it's still going to be competitive
If you don't give squad players time in pre season game when will they have time ? In the games that matter
Then you would properly moan about that
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:23 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm
Posts: 5723
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
|
n empsall wrote:
I expect the club show what's left of our dwindling support some respect. If they are going to charge £15 for a friendly then at least the coaching staff should put some effort into it. I have no problem with the players today, they really were on a hiding to nothing with the way Marshall managed the game.
Blimey £15 for a glorified training session, rip off glad I didn't go!!!
Message to club we know you needed the money this time but don't repeat this again next year, stick to January games when it actually means something as players are playing for a place in the team!.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:06 am
|
Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 10:19 am
Posts: 283
|
If anyone had been on Club website tickets were available for pre match purchase at half price. I paid £5 for a concession, fair price for a Friendly.
|