WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Fax v Fev 26/12/16

 
Post a reply

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 7:20 pm
FevGrinder User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 459
Trustafox wrote:
Good news is, we won't see the same Fax team on game 1 in championship. How many first teamers can Fev bring in for that? Certainly don't see a repeat performance coming.


We were missing 5 - Missi, Griffin, Briggs, Ormonroyd & Baldwinson who are likely to start the first game, but as you would expect I think it will be a lot closer game in February.

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 7:27 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2155
Location: Shuddersfield
The thing is, in reality these games aren't friendlies they're training sessions and as such £15 is way over the top to attend. The best festive games were always the Infirmary Cup matches against Huddersfield....that is until the giants condisendingly decided we were only suitable opponents for their under 23's. :roll: Barum Top, Hook Norton Twelve Days 5 5% Mmm! :DRUNK:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:14 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7279
Trustafox wrote:
Good news is, we won't see the same Fax team on game 1 in championship. How many first teamers can Fev bring in for that? Certainly don't see a repeat performance coming.


I reckon 3, I think the 2 big lads might get a game at Leeds early doors although I do not think either of them are anywhere near SL standard and Leeds will have another long season given their signings. I also think in the first game we will get them without any Leeds players as I expect Sharp to give chances to what he has which will be a big leveler. Anyway no pressure on us as its years since we beat them at home. :lol:

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:29 pm
HXSparky User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1095
I didn't go. As it happens, I couldn't, as I had other family commitments. Tbh though, I've pretty given up on these pre-season friendlies anyway. As has been said, a fiver is probably a fair price to charge if we don't treat it as a "proper" game, but with overheads, it really doesn't make sense for the club to do this.

From a fans perspective, friendlies should be fast-flowing affairs with teams trying out moves rather than any sort of "arm-wrestles". Both teams trying to show some real flair, ingenuity and showmanship to whet everyone's appetite for the coming season. Unfortunately, coaches see it more of an "enhanced" training session, and just an opportunity to try a few technical things out, blood some youngsters, or trial a couple of players in subtly different positions.

Where clubs seem to wildly miss the mark, is that a few pre-season games that folk look forward to with anticipation and enjoy attending may just set them up for coming down to watch and support for the rest of the season.

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 7:37 am
Rotherham Fev Fan Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3714
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
Hudd-Shay wrote:
The thing is, in reality these games aren't friendlies they're training sessions and as such £15 is way over the top to attend. The best festive games were always the Infirmary Cup matches against Huddersfield....that is until the giants condisendingly decided we were only suitable opponents for their under 23's. :roll: Barum Top, Hook Norton Twelve Days 5 5% Mmm! :DRUNK:

The boxing day game is what it is. Its always going to be this way.
Whether you think parting with 15 quid to support your team and coach's assessment of his squad is value for mony is another argument.
I went to oakwell. Its where i wanted to be and indicative of how i feel about these games. But I'll be at the shay in feb.
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:29 am
Trustafox User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 14, 2010 6:15 pm
Posts: 310
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
The boxing day game is what it is. Its always going to be this way.


We've had far better boxing day fixtures in the past though.
'We've got Alan Carr'

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:52 am
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7279
http://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/rugby/halifax-rlfc/grix-boxing-day-outing-a-reality-check-for-fax-s-young-players-1-8307478

Well I guess thats Moore and Murrells positions in the first team safe once again. Darren Lockyer would have locked poor behind our pack in that 2nd half.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:25 pm
Faxnay Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:05 pm
Posts: 3
HXSparky↓
Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16
Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:29 pm
I didn't go. As it happens, I couldn't, as I had other family commitments. Tbh though, I've pretty given up on these pre-season friendlies anyway. As has been said, a fiver is probably a fair price to charge if we don't treat it as a "proper" game, but with overheads, it really doesn't make sense for the club to do this.

From a fans perspective, friendlies should be fast-flowing affairs with teams trying out moves rather than any sort of "arm-wrestles". Both teams trying to show some real flair, ingenuity and showmanship to whet everyone's appetite for the coming season. Unfortunately, coaches see it more of an "enhanced" training session, and just an opportunity to try a few technical things out, blood some youngsters, or trial a couple of players in subtly different positions

Where clubs seem to wildly miss the mark, is that a few pre-season games that folk look forward to with anticipation and enjoy attending may just set them up for coming down to watch and support for the rest of the season.
Couple of points
You have two teams who despite it been a friendly want to win so it's still going to be competitive
If you don't give squad players time in pre season game when will they have time ? In the games that matter

Then you would properly moan about that

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:23 pm
Fax4Life User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm
Posts: 5723
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
n empsall wrote:
I expect the club show what's left of our dwindling support some respect. If they are going to charge £15 for a friendly then at least the coaching staff should put some effort into it. I have no problem with the players today, they really were on a hiding to nothing with the way Marshall managed the game.

Blimey £15 for a glorified training session, rip off glad I didn't go!!!
Message to club we know you needed the money this time but don't repeat this again next year, stick to January games when it actually means something as players are playing for a place in the team!.

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:06 am
burybabe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 10:19 am
Posts: 283
If anyone had been on Club website tickets were available for pre match purchase at half price. I paid £5 for a concession, fair price for a Friendly.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: burybabe, NORTON FAX, Trustafox and 79 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,494,0801,65875,6134,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  