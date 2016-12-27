I didn't go. As it happens, I couldn't, as I had other family commitments. Tbh though, I've pretty given up on these pre-season friendlies anyway. As has been said, a fiver is probably a fair price to charge if we don't treat it as a "proper" game, but with overheads, it really doesn't make sense for the club to do this.
From a fans perspective, friendlies should be fast-flowing affairs with teams trying out moves rather than any sort of "arm-wrestles". Both teams trying to show some real flair, ingenuity and showmanship to whet everyone's appetite for the coming season. Unfortunately, coaches see it more of an "enhanced" training session, and just an opportunity to try a few technical things out, blood some youngsters, or trial a couple of players in subtly different positions.
Where clubs seem to wildly miss the mark, is that a few pre-season games that folk look forward to with anticipation and enjoy attending may just set them up for coming down to watch and support for the rest of the season.