WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Fax v Fev 26/12/16

 
Post a reply

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 10:50 pm
n empsall User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Oct 13, 2006 5:37 pm
Posts: 525
Fax4Life wrote:
What did you expect? This was a purely money making exercise as the players are only 4 weeks in to training its a waste of time as are all Boxing Day games now I hope the club don't repeat this in future.



I expect the club show what's left of our dwindling support some respect. If they are going to charge £15 for a friendly then at least the coaching staff should put some effort into it. I have no problem with the players today, they really were on a hiding to nothing with the way Marshall managed the game.

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:23 am
Living The Dream Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 571
Some interesting points of view. My guess is the club needed the revenue and Fev did us a favour by coming to the Shay. I thought they won the contact area quite easily -men against boys etc . Dificult game to play is rugby, especially on the back foot. Fev looked fitter than we did as well.
RM would have used this as purely a trial game to look at all his squad in game situation. He already knows what he gets with Tangata, Calahane,Ambler,Worrincy,Sharpe,Grix,Johnstone etc.
I think he probably got his answer today and has abetter idea of the size of the task in front of him now.
Far too early to be writing us off when one of the stronger sides in our league have put our kids to the sword.Let's get a few competitive games, with our full run on side, under our belt first before we all start slitting our wrists etc.

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 3:01 pm
Faxnay Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:05 pm
Posts: 2
I went to the game yesterday and expected that should we lose there would be people on her slating the team and RM. I think the young lads that took to the field yesterday with only a handful of senior players looked fantastic against a very strong Fev side. I think we should get behind the club team and coaching staff instead of the negatives all the time. Let's face it we could be in a worse position look at the bulls and the eagles.

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 4:30 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3713
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
Some over reactions here. Its a first run out where thevresult is irrelevant and its a chance for the coach to assess a full squad at the same time the fans can have a gander at some fringe players whilst having a boxing day breather that puts some cash into your club.
Don't get the backslash at all .... not for a boxin day jolly up.
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 5:25 pm
Trustafox User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 14, 2010 6:15 pm
Posts: 299
n empsall wrote:
Just what did Marshall get out of this game. That our second team is no match for Fev's 1st team give or take a few players.
Seriously it wasn't a bad game till halftime. Then Marshall pretty much takes most of the remaining 1st teamers off, and on top of that constantly change the posisitions of the poor players leaving them and the fans pretty clueless as to what was going on. Absolutely no chance of competing then.
A total disregard for the fans who turned up. A complete waste of money and time. I for one won't be going again any time soon if this is how the club and more over Richard Marshall treats it's fans.


I'm fairly sure RM wasn't in charge for this game. So he might have mainly learned what Grix can do with the youngsters and we likely won't see any benefit from that this season (or at least not masses of benefit).

I'm not a huge fan of letting so many younger players run out to get a beating like that. I guess it's a learning experience for them, but I think it needed to be at least a little more cushioned. And I don't feel like that was the best £15 I've ever spent, but I've definitely wasted money on worse.
'We've got Alan Carr'

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 5:27 pm
thefaxfanman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1056
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
Some over reactions here. Its a first run out where thevresult is irrelevant and its a chance for the coach to assess a full squad at the same time the fans can have a gander at some fringe players whilst having a boxing day breather that puts some cash into your club.
Don't get the backslash at all .... not for a boxin day jolly up.


spot on
In Marshall, We Trust

Through Thick and Thin

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 5:49 pm
The Phantom Horseman Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 24, 2012 2:55 pm
Posts: 236
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
Some over reactions here. Its a first run out where thevresult is irrelevant and its a chance for the coach to assess a full squad at the same time the fans can have a gander at some fringe players whilst having a boxing day breather that puts some cash into your club.
Don't get the backslash at all .... not for a boxin day jolly up.


this...
Couple of years ago, under the Bastian stewardship, we (Fev) ran in 50 in a pre-season friendly against what was largely a bunch of Hull FC kids. The prospects of world domination that were mooted for us in some quarters of Fev's social media haven't quite arrived yet, whilst Hull FC's demise still seems some way off.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, n empsall, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), Pellon Boy, The Phantom Horseman, thefaxfanman and 124 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,493,6891,75875,6134,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  