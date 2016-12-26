Fax4Life wrote:
What did you expect? This was a purely money making exercise as the players are only 4 weeks in to training its a waste of time as are all Boxing Day games now I hope the club don't repeat this in future.
I expect the club show what's left of our dwindling support some respect. If they are going to charge £15 for a friendly then at least the coaching staff should put some effort into it. I have no problem with the players today, they really were on a hiding to nothing with the way Marshall managed the game.