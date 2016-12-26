n empsall wrote: Just what did Marshall get out of this game. That our second team is no match for Fev's 1st team give or take a few players.

Seriously it wasn't a bad game till halftime. Then Marshall pretty much takes most of the remaining 1st teamers off, and on top of that constantly change the posisitions of the poor players leaving them and the fans pretty clueless as to what was going on. Absolutely no chance of competing then.

A total disregard for the fans who turned up. A complete waste of money and time. I for one won't be going again any time soon if this is how the club and more over Richard Marshall treats it's fans.

I'm fairly sure RM wasn't in charge for this game. So he might have mainly learned what Grix can do with the youngsters and we likely won't see any benefit from that this season (or at least not masses of benefit).I'm not a huge fan of letting so many younger players run out to get a beating like that. I guess it's a learning experience for them, but I think it needed to be at least a little more cushioned. And I don't feel like that was the best £15 I've ever spent, but I've definitely wasted money on worse.