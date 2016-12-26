WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Fax v Fev 26/12/16

 
Post a reply

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 5:10 pm
n empsall User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Oct 13, 2006 5:37 pm
Posts: 524
Just what did Marshall get out of this game. That our second team is no match for Fev's 1st team give or take a few players.
Seriously it wasn't a bad game till halftime. Then Marshall pretty much takes most of the remaining 1st teamers off, and on top of that constantly change the posisitions of the poor players leaving them and the fans pretty clueless as to what was going on. Absolutely no chance of competing then.
A total disregard for the fans who turned up. A complete waste of money and time. I for one won't be going again any time soon if this is how the club and more over Richard Marshall treats it's fans.

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 5:24 pm
TwistTheMellonMan Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 9:26 am
Posts: 288
How did young Liam Bent go?

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 6:18 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7275
TwistTheMellonMan wrote:
How did young Liam Bent go?


Obviously his first game but pretty anonymous. It looks like we have him for the season but wouldnt imagine he would be anymore than a bit part player to be honest.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 6:19 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7275
Dbvada wrote:
"Brave" youngsters no match for quality and experience. It will be a long season with this squad and a relegation battle.


Relegation battle LOL.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:08 pm
Fax4Life User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm
Posts: 5722
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
n empsall wrote:
Just what did Marshall get out of this game. That our second team is no match for Fev's 1st team give or take a few players.
Seriously it wasn't a bad game till halftime. Then Marshall pretty much takes most of the remaining 1st teamers off, and on top of that constantly change the posisitions of the poor players leaving them and the fans pretty clueless as to what was going on. Absolutely no chance of competing then.
A total disregard for the fans who turned up. A complete waste of money and time. I for one won't be going again any time soon if this is how the club and more over Richard Marshall treats it's fans.

What did you expect? This was a purely money making exercise as the players are only 4 weeks in to training its a waste of time as are all Boxing Day games now I hope the club don't repeat this in future.

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:12 pm
Norman Bates User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 2947
Location: Fax Vegas
n empsall wrote:
Just what did Marshall get out of this game. That our second team is no match for Fev's 1st team give or take a few players.
Seriously it wasn't a bad game till halftime. Then Marshall pretty much takes most of the remaining 1st teamers off, and on top of that constantly change the posisitions of the poor players leaving them and the fans pretty clueless as to what was going on. Absolutely no chance of competing then.
A total disregard for the fans who turned up. A complete waste of money and time. I for one won't be going again any time soon if this is how the club and more over Richard Marshall treats it's fans.


Sounds like a big chunk of last season.

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:36 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3712
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
Hudd-Shay wrote:
C'mon Robin, we're waiting.... :lol:

Its a boxing day hit up.... i was at oakwell.
Result means jack....
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 8:22 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7275
Were people expecting 17 V 17?

Performance wise it was nice to see us with a half back on the field who was willing to take the line on and with a bit of pace to back it up. His passing to the player was as good as Ive seen from a half back at Fax for a while. He wont get a look in though this season.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 10:04 pm
jeffvickers Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 04, 2007 10:49 pm
Posts: 1260
Location: Halifax
Paid my £15 and brought my niece down. I respect Featherstone more for providing value for my ticket.

They'll go well this year.

Isn't Knowles a good clever player. Big Bostock busting tackles. They never get media attention.

Knowles one of the best in this league.
Clever player. Always rated him at Sheffield.

They will be the best PT team this year.

Think we will struggle with a full squad TBF.

Let's hope Marshall has it in him to coach the team to pick off the mid table teams this season.

Re: Fax v Fev 26/12/16

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 10:06 pm
jeffvickers Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 04, 2007 10:49 pm
Posts: 1260
Location: Halifax
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
Its a boxing day hit up.... i was at oakwell.
Result means jack....



Yes. It does. Show the fans respect, or charge a fiver in!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, Bradshaw Bellringer, burybabe, Dbvada, FevGrinder, griff1998, jeffvickers, Simfax, swifty62, The Phantom Horseman, thefaxfanman and 141 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,493,5101,68775,6104,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  