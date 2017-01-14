|
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12080
Location: Huddersfield
|
Sheepridge Giant wrote:
Wakeman has he played any grade in Aus? Cutters never heard of them.Hoping for the best from Wakey.
Smith,also hoping he can show why we went for him,one thing he does not lack is size anyway.
Rapira is a grafter,really rate him but don't regard him as dominant prop on d cos of his smaller stature
Sebastine,the broken jaw set him back understandably,like to think he will be fully over that and 'rip in' again in 2017.
I think if we are to get better than 8th spot Nathan Mason has to prove he now is first name on the team sheet at prop.Really came of age late last season.
Suddenly things don't look too bad
cutters won their league in oz, he played with ikahihifo last season too, wakeman was in that league team of the season and had the best stats.. sounds positive,
ikahihifo had fully recovered from the jaw last season!
|
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 4:53 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6797
|
brearley84 wrote:
cutters won their league in oz, he played with ikahihifo last season too, wakeman was in that league team of the season and had the best stats.. sounds positive,
ikahihifo had fully recovered from the jaw last season!
If you want to win SL it's got to be blanket d,stopping the ball carrier dead at first contact with 2 props,then monster them with strong upper body for very slow ptb.
Are we at that level of performance yet?
|
Milli Vanilli - Girl You Know It's True - ah ---- ah ah i love you,i'm in love with you ,girl yes you know it's true oh oh oh i love you yes you know it's true,girl you know it's true.i'm in love with you girl and this is true,i'm in love with you,girl you knoe it's true,oh oh i love you.
Milli Vanilli - just blame it on the rain
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 7:02 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6797
|
Sheepridge Giant wrote:
If you want to win SL it's got to be blanket d,stopping the ball carrier dead at first contact with 2 props,then monster them with strong upper body for very slow ptb.
Are we at that level of performance yet?
I think the truth is no - depends on peoples expectations -moving it to Friday I will miss quite a few games,but whatever will buy a 2018 season ticket to back the great man that is Sir Ken Davy.
|
Milli Vanilli - Girl You Know It's True - ah ---- ah ah i love you,i'm in love with you ,girl yes you know it's true oh oh oh i love you yes you know it's true,girl you know it's true.i'm in love with you girl and this is true,i'm in love with you,girl you knoe it's true,oh oh i love you.
Milli Vanilli - just blame it on the rain
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 7:27 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6797
|
Just hoping they pull hinch out of acting half,but aussie coach gives it look you poms what u know about rugby league,me gonna show you,this is the way it goes down in NRL,good luck Rickster but if you are that brain dead you will be usual big shot hated on in Huddersfield for ever more.
Only a very few come from outside of Huddersfield and get respect.
|
Milli Vanilli - Girl You Know It's True - ah ---- ah ah i love you,i'm in love with you ,girl yes you know it's true oh oh oh i love you yes you know it's true,girl you know it's true.i'm in love with you girl and this is true,i'm in love with you,girl you knoe it's true,oh oh i love you.
Milli Vanilli - just blame it on the rain
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:03 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6797
|
Saying to you Sir Ken you want to play our games on Mars for the good of the club,I will buy a season ticket will back you Sir Ken,budfud gone by the way let's take on the leeds,humiliate them and go for the jugular against the red rose.Suppose back off take care of the great county of Yorkshire,(leeds)then the big destroy the lancs,make us top of the pile.
How good would this be.
|
Milli Vanilli - Girl You Know It's True - ah ---- ah ah i love you,i'm in love with you ,girl yes you know it's true oh oh oh i love you yes you know it's true,girl you know it's true.i'm in love with you girl and this is true,i'm in love with you,girl you knoe it's true,oh oh i love you.
Milli Vanilli - just blame it on the rain
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:14 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6797
|
Are we soft on the edges,guess time will tell,hoping for better from stoneage,obvious he wants to play open football.
|
Milli Vanilli - Girl You Know It's True - ah ---- ah ah i love you,i'm in love with you ,girl yes you know it's true oh oh oh i love you yes you know it's true,girl you know it's true.i'm in love with you girl and this is true,i'm in love with you,girl you knoe it's true,oh oh i love you.
Milli Vanilli - just blame it on the rain
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:19 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6797
|
Come on Stone we just want to shove it up Wigoooon and Leeds,do that we'll be happy enough.
|
Milli Vanilli - Girl You Know It's True - ah ---- ah ah i love you,i'm in love with you ,girl yes you know it's true oh oh oh i love you yes you know it's true,girl you know it's true.i'm in love with you girl and this is true,i'm in love with you,girl you knoe it's true,oh oh i love you.
Milli Vanilli - just blame it on the rain
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:04 pm
|
Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30835
Location: Gods Own County
|
Someone's been day time drinking it seems
|
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:52 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6797
|
Code13 wrote:
Someone's been day time drinking it seems
RL Fools - the bottom line, nowt to feel embarrassed about typing any poop on here,because rl fools is nowt more than total poop,oh dear can feel another ban coming
Good evening to you all.
|
Milli Vanilli - Girl You Know It's True - ah ---- ah ah i love you,i'm in love with you ,girl yes you know it's true oh oh oh i love you yes you know it's true,girl you know it's true.i'm in love with you girl and this is true,i'm in love with you,girl you knoe it's true,oh oh i love you.
Milli Vanilli - just blame it on the rain
|
Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:51 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6797
|
We have to stay strong on the poop,believe always remember we are the
Fartown and nothing else matters.
We are the Fartown SO NOTHING ELSE MATTERS
|
Milli Vanilli - Girl You Know It's True - ah ---- ah ah i love you,i'm in love with you ,girl yes you know it's true oh oh oh i love you yes you know it's true,girl you know it's true.i'm in love with you girl and this is true,i'm in love with you,girl you knoe it's true,oh oh i love you.
Milli Vanilli - just blame it on the rain