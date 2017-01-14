WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your starting 17 for 2017

Sat Jan 14, 2017 4:39 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12080
Location: Huddersfield
Sheepridge Giant wrote:
Wakeman has he played any grade in Aus? Cutters never heard of them.Hoping for the best from Wakey.

Smith,also hoping he can show why we went for him,one thing he does not lack is size anyway.

Rapira is a grafter,really rate him but don't regard him as dominant prop on d cos of his smaller stature

Sebastine,the broken jaw set him back understandably,like to think he will be fully over that and 'rip in' again in 2017.

I think if we are to get better than 8th spot Nathan Mason has to prove he now is first name on the team sheet at prop.Really came of age late last season.

Suddenly things don't look too bad :)


cutters won their league in oz, he played with ikahihifo last season too, wakeman was in that league team of the season and had the best stats.. sounds positive,

ikahihifo had fully recovered from the jaw last season!
Sat Jan 14, 2017 4:53 pm
Sheepridge Giant
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6785
brearley84 wrote:
cutters won their league in oz, he played with ikahihifo last season too, wakeman was in that league team of the season and had the best stats.. sounds positive,

ikahihifo had fully recovered from the jaw last season!


If you want to win SL it's got to be blanket d,stopping the ball carrier dead at first contact with 2 props,then monster them with strong upper body for very slow ptb.

Are we at that level of performance yet?

Sat Jan 14, 2017 7:02 pm
Sheepridge Giant
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6785
Sheepridge Giant wrote:
If you want to win SL it's got to be blanket d,stopping the ball carrier dead at first contact with 2 props,then monster them with strong upper body for very slow ptb.

Are we at that level of performance yet?


I think the truth is no - depends on peoples expectations -moving it to Friday I will miss quite a few games,but whatever will buy a 2018 season ticket to back the great man that is Sir Ken Davy.

Sat Jan 14, 2017 7:27 pm
Sheepridge Giant
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6785
Just hoping they pull hinch out of acting half,but aussie coach gives it look you poms what u know about rugby league,me gonna show you,this is the way it goes down in NRL,good luck Rickster but if you are that brain dead you will be usual big shot hated on in Huddersfield for ever more.

Only a very few come from outside of Huddersfield and get respect.

Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:03 pm
Sheepridge Giant
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6785
Saying to you Sir Ken you want to play our games on Mars for the good of the club,I will buy a season ticket will back you Sir Ken,budfud gone by the way let's take on the leeds,humiliate them and go for the jugular against the red rose.Suppose back off take care of the great county of Yorkshire,(leeds)then the big destroy the lancs,make us top of the pile.

How good would this be.

Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:14 pm
Sheepridge Giant
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6785
Are we soft on the edges,guess time will tell,hoping for better from stoneage,obvious he wants to play open football.

Sat Jan 14, 2017 8:19 pm
Sheepridge Giant
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6785
Come on Stone we just want to shove it up Wigoooon and Leeds,do that we'll be happy enough.

