Sheepridge Giant wrote:

Wakeman has he played any grade in Aus? Cutters never heard of them.Hoping for the best from Wakey.Smith,also hoping he can show why we went for him,one thing he does not lack is size anyway.Rapira is a grafter,really rate him but don't regard him as dominant prop on d cos of his smaller statureSebastine,the broken jaw set him back understandably,like to think he will be fully over that and 'rip in' again in 2017.I think if we are to get better than 8th spot Nathan Mason has to prove he now is first name on the team sheet at prop.Really came of age late last season.Suddenly things don't look too bad