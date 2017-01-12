WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your starting 17 for 2017

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 6:17 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12073
Location: Huddersfield
Code13 wrote:
No I think Hinchy rotating was half our problem, put him at 13 where he is best imo

Spell him on the bench not at 9!


heres hoping
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:22 pm
TheJudderman

Joined: Sun May 15, 2016 8:32 pm
Posts: 10
Mamo
Jerry
Leroy
Gaskell
Murphy
Brough
Brierley
Rapira
Leeming
Wakeman
Symonds
Ta'ai
Hinchcliffe

O'Brien
Roberts
Seb
Smith

I am much happier with the squad now with decent depth and competition. Only one place for Hinchy and that is 13. No place for Lawrence in my top 17, great defensively but we have others with that quality but have that little more edge in offence. Could have been Smith, Clough or Mason for number 17 because non really stand out to me.

Two concerns I have are that I am not sure our Props in the round will be competitive enough consistently enough and left centre still bothers me a little. Hope I am wrong on both counts.

What I do like is the pace in the side and potential support play from Brierley, Mamo and Symonds which I have never thought we have been fantastic exponents of in the past.

Looking forward to the season now

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 12:00 am
Code13
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30833
Location: Gods Own County
Id kinda agree with that
Gaskell needs to prove his capability that he showed in the past

Wakeman is unknown so far so needs to step up

Rapira carried us last season, he has nothing to prove imo

Seb, Taai can be brutal at prop and the young forwards did excellently last season

What will be really important is that the team play like they want to be there and they want to win, that will win those tight games we threw away last season

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:56 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12073
Location: Huddersfield
Code13 wrote:
Id kinda agree with that
Gaskell needs to prove his capability that he showed in the past

Wakeman is unknown so far so needs to step up

Rapira carried us last season, he has nothing to prove imo

Seb, Taai can be brutal at prop and the young forwards did excellently last season

What will be really important is that the team play like they want to be there and they want to win, that will win those tight games we threw away last season


yes last sentence and the fitness!

hope we stop with the penalties that we gave away under anderson too
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:36 pm
Sheepridge Giant
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6756
Concern about Gaskell as a centre,as we know centre is so important in terms of the team in terms of tackles they are required to make,and the decision making.Maybe why we are tipped for 8th at best.Nowt against him but thought he was known as a half back.

People them say you come from Jamaica,but me born an' raised in Hudders me want you to know-a, black people that's all that man know-a ----- but me-a born in the one Yorkshire.

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 11:55 pm
Code13
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30833
Location: Gods Own County
Sheepridge Giant wrote:
Concern about Gaskell as a centre,as we know centre is so important in terms of the team in terms of tackles they are required to make,and the decision making.Maybe why we are tipped for 8th at best.Nowt against him but thought he was known as a half back.


Wardles defence was pretty poor to be fair, misses one on one tackles quite a bit

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:07 am
Sheepridge Giant
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6756
Code13 wrote:
Wardles defence was pretty poor to be fair, misses one on one tackles quite a bit


Wardle was only following the example of Fa'alogo in terms of 'got a contract in NRL' so I no longer give a flying one.

People them say you come from Jamaica,but me born an' raised in Hudders me want you to know-a, black people that's all that man know-a ----- but me-a born in the one Yorkshire.
