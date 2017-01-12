Mamo

Jerry

Leroy

Gaskell

Murphy

Brough

Brierley

Rapira

Leeming

Wakeman

Symonds

Ta'ai

Hinchcliffe



O'Brien

Roberts

Seb

Smith



I am much happier with the squad now with decent depth and competition. Only one place for Hinchy and that is 13. No place for Lawrence in my top 17, great defensively but we have others with that quality but have that little more edge in offence. Could have been Smith, Clough or Mason for number 17 because non really stand out to me.



Two concerns I have are that I am not sure our Props in the round will be competitive enough consistently enough and left centre still bothers me a little. Hope I am wrong on both counts.



What I do like is the pace in the side and potential support play from Brierley, Mamo and Symonds which I have never thought we have been fantastic exponents of in the past.



Looking forward to the season now