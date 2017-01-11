GIANT DAZ wrote:
Mamo
McIntosh
Gaskell
Leroy
Jerry
Brierley
Brough
Rapira
Hinchy
Wakeman
Symonds
Ikahihifo
Lawrence
Subs:
Leeming
Ta'ai
Clough
Ferguson
It's quite hard due to the competition in the squad, i've had to leave out the likes of Murphy, Roberts, O'Brien, Smith, Ormsby, Mason etc, then with the young players we could almost put out 2 competitive teams this year!!
Have you got Jerry playing left wing there?