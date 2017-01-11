WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your starting 17 for 2017

Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:27 pm
TBC
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 831
Location: Born in Fartown
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Mamo
McIntosh
Gaskell
Leroy
Jerry
Brierley
Brough
Rapira
Hinchy
Wakeman
Symonds
Ikahihifo
Lawrence

Subs:
Leeming
Ta'ai
Clough
Ferguson

It's quite hard due to the competition in the squad, i've had to leave out the likes of Murphy, Roberts, O'Brien, Smith, Ormsby, Mason etc, then with the young players we could almost put out 2 competitive teams this year!!


Have you got Jerry playing left wing there?

Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:29 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1909
Location: LEYTH
TBC wrote:
Not a frustrating discussion.

Just a difference of opinion - let it go.



Correct. :thumb:
Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:40 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14352
Location: Overlooking the Canal
TBC wrote:
Have you got Jerry playing left wing there?



got them wrong way round :oops:

Mamo
Jerry
Leroy
Gaskell
McIntosh
Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:26 pm
TBC
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 831
Location: Born in Fartown
Cokey wrote:
Correct. :thumb:


Good luck for next season, you've earned it.

Looking forward to a visit to LSV.

Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:27 pm
TBC
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 831
Location: Born in Fartown
GIANT DAZ wrote:
got them wrong way round :oops:

Mamo
Jerry
Leroy
Gaskell
McIntosh


I'll forgive yer. :wink:

Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:00 pm
Run leroy , run !
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 08, 2011 7:58 pm
Posts: 1257
Location: At my keyboard in sunny hudds
Mamo
murphy
Gaskell
Leroy
Jerry
Brierley
Brough
Rapira
Hinchy
Wakeman
Symonds
Taai - who was a star in the panto last night.
Lawrence

Subs:
leeming/AOB
Smith
Roberts
Ikahihifo
Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:04 pm
Run leroy , run !
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 08, 2011 7:58 pm
Posts: 1257
Location: At my keyboard in sunny hudds
Plenty of squad depth this year.

I'm optimistic this year as cover in most roles and a coach that has a sense of direction.

Plus it suits us better when we are not favourites and are under the radar. Other than brough not a team of superstars - hopefully just more of a team this year.

Bring it on.
Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:40 am
Code13
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30827
Location: Gods Own County
Not a team of recognised or credited super stars
Leroy is world class, as is Jerry
