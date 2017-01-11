jools wrote:

I think by anyone he meant anyone better. Yes they've signed chris welham- a championship level player. Lee mossop- he promised much, but couldn't cut it in the NRL and Wigan don't want him back, they've also signed tasi, after saints let him go. These are all players not wanted by top clubs- all players who's best years are probably behind them probably with no improvement in them.

In some instances signing the odd player of that type can be useful -like higham for you, gave you stability in the middle, experience and leadership. These three won't bring that to Salford.

If you think a team who's had an easy ride for the year beating teams who have performed badly through the season for one reason or another, are battered, are nervous, with everything to lose, is an indication of how you will fare in SL then you've got a shock coming.

A pro side beating mostly part time players each week is a big difference from playing full time pros every week. I'm predicting Leigh will start well but will have a slump mid season. I don't think you will totally bomb out-but expect to survive-just.