Code13 wrote:
Yes
Totally untested
You just scraped past the worst three teams in SL, Giants gave you an 18 point start and you were still lucky to win
Week in and week out in SL is a different matter to 4 playoff games
You come up with a stupid response,and in your previous post you ask, has Salford recruited anyone?
Do you know anything
Especially when Chris Whelham has just gone and signed a 2 year deal with them. Btw - they've also signed Lee Mossop.
So we might as well say the middle 8s concept doesn't work because it's unfair on the championship teams, because they have to beat the worst 4 teams in superleague.
And if they do,they're lucky.
You should be a comedian.
