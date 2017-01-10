TBC wrote: Because he's never played first grade? Just saying he wasn't in Rick Stones short term plans until Huby left.



Not saying he shouldn't eventually play starting prop but I'd say he needs breaking in gently - remember he'll have had no pre-season with us and consequently will be behind fitness wise.

a few options to replace him with is stone doesnt put him straight in, no team has even been announced yet!and huby leaving early prob meant that we could afford to bring wakeman in early, better for us!same with ikahihifo last season and symonds, they were probably 2017 signings for anderson but with the injuries and sl place at risk they came in earlier