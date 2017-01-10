WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your starting 17 for 2017

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Your starting 17 for 2017

 
Post a reply

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:58 am
TBC Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 826
Location: Born in Fartown
fartown since 1961 wrote:
Why wouldn't Wakeman be starting prop no 10 ??

We have Rapira, Wakeman, Mason, Clough and Smith plus Sebastine and in emergencies Ukuma.

Four outright props and two prop/back rowers and probably it was the freeing up of Huby's wages that allowed us to get Shannon.


Because he's never played first grade? Just saying he wasn't in Rick Stones short term plans until Huby left.

Not saying he shouldn't eventually play starting prop but I'd say he needs breaking in gently - remember he'll have had no pre-season with us and consequently will be behind fitness wise.

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:00 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12056
Location: Huddersfield
TBC wrote:
Because he's never played first grade? Just saying he wasn't in Rick Stones short term plans until Huby left.

Not saying he shouldn't eventually play starting prop but I'd say he needs breaking in gently - remember he'll have had no pre-season with us and consequently will be behind fitness wise.


a few options to replace him with is stone doesnt put him straight in, no team has even been announced yet!

and huby leaving early prob meant that we could afford to bring wakeman in early, better for us!

same with ikahihifo last season and symonds, they were probably 2017 signings for anderson but with the injuries and sl place at risk they came in earlier
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:07 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12056
Location: Huddersfield
phil caplin of the magazine forty 20 has predicted the giants with finish bottom of the sl season....

love it
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:12 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7021
brearley84 wrote:
phil caplin of the magazine forty 20 has predicted the giants with finish bottom of the sl season....

love it

The highest position I have seen anyone predict us to finish is 9th.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 5:20 pm
TBC Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 826
Location: Born in Fartown
brearley84 wrote:
a few options to replace him with is stone doesnt put him straight in, no team has even been announced yet!

and huby leaving early prob meant that we could afford to bring wakeman in early, better for us!

same with ikahihifo last season and symonds, they were probably 2017 signings for anderson but with the injuries and sl place at risk they came in earlier

One or two "probablies" in there 84. :wink:

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 5:22 pm
TBC Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 826
Location: Born in Fartown
jools wrote:
The highest position I have seen anyone predict us to finish is 9th.

I've seen a prediction that we will end up being replaced by London via the middle 8s. Now that what I call being under the radar.

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 5:33 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12056
Location: Huddersfield
TBC wrote:
One or two "probablies" in there 84. :wink:


prob just two :D
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 5:57 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30821
Location: Gods Own County
Predictions like that are just lazy and easy to make

Leeds should be more worried, Widnes look like they have no Half backs, Leigh are totally untested - have Salford recruited anyone?

When push comes to shove we are better off now than this time last season
Now at midnight all the agents
And the superhuman crew
Come out and round up everyone
That knows more than they do

Red Dog Films

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 6:40 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7021
TBC wrote:
I've seen a prediction that we will end up being replaced by London via the middle 8s. Now that what I call being under the radar.



Now that's one I've not seen- that must be the most ridiculous one yet.
The only way that is going to happen is if London recruit thurston and cam smith, and all the hudds players break their legs all at once in some mass freak training ground accident.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Batleygiant, bilko1941, djhudds, GiantDee, GiantJake1988, Hangermans, jools, Swifty and 123 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,501,6482,08375,6714,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  