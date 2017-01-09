rounding92 wrote:

mamo



jerry

cudjoe

gaskell

murphy



brough

brierley



rapira

leeming

wakeman

symonds

lawrenece

hinchy





obrien (interchange hooker)

seb (interchange prop)

ferguson (rotate him with hinchy and move lawrence to loose)

taai (interchange prop)



the rest will get there chance when injuries come along, think we have a good squad n if the key players keep fit most of the season we will go very well. For the record i do rate oli roberts but his chance will come again was a hard choice leaving him out. Also picked my team if all fit and available as i know mamo probably wont be ready until march time and gaskell is always an injury doubt.