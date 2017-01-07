O,Brian is a good signing.
Hull fans, Leeds fans all wanted him.
He is one of the few players Bulls fans wanted to keep.
Thank god we have brought in hungry players and moved on some lard arses.
Other than what happens at centre I am pleased with the comings and goings so far this season.
