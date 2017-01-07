the stella kid wrote: Totally agree. Last year all I heard on here was the need for a massive squad overhaul. Now it has happened people are saying what about the youngsters. Rugby is a squad game you need at least 25 players over a long season and the more the better. I also have no issue on getting rid of any of the departed players.

I wasn't totally sold on the first three Bulls players but happy to see what RS can do with them, These youngsters and the two Aussie signings i am more than happy with, I am just looking for a season of improving this time, anything better is a welcome bonus, We could have a nicely balanced side that will surprise a few good sides. Like you i have no issue with any of the players who are gone, in fact i was calling for a clear out for some time, none of them were going to improve, we now have quite a lot of players who could improve greatly.