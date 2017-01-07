WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your starting 17 for 2017

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 10:00 pm
Durham Giant User avatar
O,Brian is a good signing.

Hull fans, Leeds fans all wanted him.

He is one of the few players Bulls fans wanted to keep.

Thank god we have brought in hungry players and moved on some lard arses.

Other than what happens at centre I am pleased with the comings and goings so far this season.
Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:28 pm
the stella kid User avatar
Durham Giant wrote:
O,Brian is a good signing.

Hull fans, Leeds fans all wanted him.

He is one of the few players Bulls fans wanted to keep.

Thank god we have brought in hungry players and moved on some lard arses.

Other than what happens at centre I am pleased with the comings and goings so far this season.



Totally agree. Last year all I heard on here was the need for a massive squad overhaul. Now it has happened people are saying what about the youngsters. Rugby is a squad game you need at least 25 players over a long season and the more the better. I also have no issue on getting rid of any of the departed players.

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:50 am
brearley84 User avatar
Durham Giant wrote:
O,Brian is a good signing.

Hull fans, Leeds fans all wanted him.

He is one of the few players Bulls fans wanted to keep.

Thank god we have brought in hungry players and moved on some lard arses.

Other than what happens at centre I am pleased with the comings and goings so far this season.


you got a season ticket this season?
Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 1:40 pm
Durham Giant User avatar
brearley84 wrote:
you got a season ticket this season?

Nope. Cannot get to Friday games.

Just another piece of collateral damage with RL selling its soul to sky :evil:
Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 2:05 pm
Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back
the stella kid wrote:
Totally agree. Last year all I heard on here was the need for a massive squad overhaul. Now it has happened people are saying what about the youngsters. Rugby is a squad game you need at least 25 players over a long season and the more the better. I also have no issue on getting rid of any of the departed players.




.
I wasn't totally sold on the first three Bulls players but happy to see what RS can do with them, These youngsters and the two Aussie signings i am more than happy with, I am just looking for a season of improving this time, anything better is a welcome bonus, We could have a nicely balanced side that will surprise a few good sides. Like you i have no issue with any of the players who are gone, in fact i was calling for a clear out for some time, none of them were going to improve, we now have quite a lot of players who could improve greatly.

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:14 pm
Giantscorpio User avatar
Durham Giant wrote:
Nope. Cannot get to Friday games.

Just another piece of collateral damage with RL selling its soul to sky :evil:


My Grandson will miss half the home games due to shiftwork, totally miffed off.
