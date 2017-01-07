Durham Giant wrote: O,Brian is a good signing.



Hull fans, Leeds fans all wanted him.



He is one of the few players Bulls fans wanted to keep.



Thank god we have brought in hungry players and moved on some lard arses.



Other than what happens at centre I am pleased with the comings and goings so far this season.

Totally agree. Last year all I heard on here was the need for a massive squad overhaul. Now it has happened people are saying what about the youngsters. Rugby is a squad game you need at least 25 players over a long season and the more the better. I also have no issue on getting rid of any of the departed players.