WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your starting 17 for 2017

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Your starting 17 for 2017

 
Post a reply

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 5:41 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12030
Location: Huddersfield
good to see discussions, shows we have options!

stone and co should be able to find the right formula, as fans we can only hope they get the right ones.. we cant see them in pre season , they will and whoever impresses should get a chance to shine

got a feeling could be another signing too yet...

mamo and wakeman maybe a bit behind with not having a proper pre season with us... so maybe mason/clough will get ahead of wakeman and mcintosh/gaskell get first shot ahead of mamo for sure early doors
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:40 pm
gazzagiant Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 7:56 pm
Posts: 128
It seems RS is impressed with Mackintosh and I wonder if he will be given a chance on the left wing or possibly centre - I don't know whether he can play centre I'm sure others do. Gaskell would be an option and if he can get back on track could go well.I would be happy to see Murphy on the wing also. I'd have Wakeman on the bench I think, if he lives up to the clips and stats he could give us the boost we used to get when Eorl came on, lifting both the team and fans.
I was confident before this week but even more so now and really looking forward to the season

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 10:24 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12030
Location: Huddersfield
might be a good time to catch widnes first game up with them not replacing brown as of yet

shame we wont see mamo till march maybe
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 1:36 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 6997
brearley84 wrote:
might be a good time to catch widnes first game up with them not replacing brown as of yet

shame we wont see mamo till march maybe


Tricky first game on that awful pitch- remember last year one of their games early on when the ipitch was played on whilst covered in snow. A lack of an experience fullback on that pitch won't help either- I remember one game where Murphy struggled terribly when he had to fill in at fullback on that pitch.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:39 pm
boomer Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 16, 2008 9:17 am
Posts: 1010
Location: Madeira
l really would like to see Leeming getting the 9 shirt, its his 5th season in the first team squad, and in my opinion he looks good, never lets us down, and will surely kick on under the Rickster, Would like to see Hinchy at 13, as he doesn,t inspire me at 9. OK we don,t have a back up 9, and we may have to re gig to spell Leeming, but l really like him, he has great physical presence, young, fit, would love it if he could do a Roby ,or Houghton and do the full 80.
Land of the GIANTS

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:45 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12030
Location: Huddersfield
brearley84 wrote:
my strongest starting 17 for next season... obviously might be 1 or 2 more players to come in yet hopefully a hooker and centre but if not team could look like this.. also not sure about the left hand side as to who will be the centre/wing partners, whats everyone elses picks?

Mamo

Mcgillvary
Cudjoe
Murphy
Ormsby

Brough
Brierley

Hinchcliffe

Taai
Lawrence
Symonds

Rapira
Wakeman

Subs-
Leeming
Smith
Ikahihifo
Roberts





the replacements

ferguson
gaskell
wood (sam)
mason
clough
dickinson
johnson
mcintosh
simpson
wardle (jacob)
wood (mikey)


with the late signing of obrien i now put him at hooker as our number 1 interchanging with leeming

hinchliffe to loose forward

cant see mellor getting in the 17, gaskell give the number 4 shirt so him at centre and murphy on the wing, dropping ormsby.

lawrence to drop out or to the bench , we need a squad so he will get his games.

some bulls fans seem to think we will be all bulls players now?! but as far as i can see only 2 or 3 will get in the 17 ...obrien, gaskell and ferguson
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:26 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 6997
You'd put a 23yr old hooker with no SL experience before a 21 yr old with a couple of years experience? Based on what? Age? Not sure I'd agree with you there. Neither should we be peeing off our hone grown players especially as he can walk away without us getting a fee a la Connor.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:49 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30815
Location: Gods Own County
O'brien has SL experience doesn't he

And he has international experience too
Now at midnight all the agents
And the superhuman crew
Come out and round up everyone
That knows more than they do

Red Dog Films

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:45 pm
TBC Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 821
Location: Born in Fartown
True - I remember him playing against the Giants.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Jake the Peg, judge the jules, Mightygiants1895, PCollinson1990, Run leroy , run !, TBC, the stella kid, TheJudderman, willo109 and 151 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,499,9511,79775,6654,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  