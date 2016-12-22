WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your starting 17 for 2017

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 5:41 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 11989
Location: Huddersfield
good to see discussions, shows we have options!

stone and co should be able to find the right formula, as fans we can only hope they get the right ones.. we cant see them in pre season , they will and whoever impresses should get a chance to shine

got a feeling could be another signing too yet...

mamo and wakeman maybe a bit behind with not having a proper pre season with us... so maybe mason/clough will get ahead of wakeman and mcintosh/gaskell get first shot ahead of mamo for sure early doors
Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:40 pm
gazzagiant
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 7:56 pm
Posts: 128
It seems RS is impressed with Mackintosh and I wonder if he will be given a chance on the left wing or possibly centre - I don't know whether he can play centre I'm sure others do. Gaskell would be an option and if he can get back on track could go well.I would be happy to see Murphy on the wing also. I'd have Wakeman on the bench I think, if he lives up to the clips and stats he could give us the boost we used to get when Eorl came on, lifting both the team and fans.
I was confident before this week but even more so now and really looking forward to the season

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 10:24 am
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 11989
Location: Huddersfield
might be a good time to catch widnes first game up with them not replacing brown as of yet

shame we wont see mamo till march maybe
Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 1:36 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 6954
brearley84 wrote:
might be a good time to catch widnes first game up with them not replacing brown as of yet

shame we wont see mamo till march maybe


Tricky first game on that awful pitch- remember last year one of their games early on when the ipitch was played on whilst covered in snow. A lack of an experience fullback on that pitch won't help either- I remember one game where Murphy struggled terribly when he had to fill in at fullback on that pitch.
Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:39 pm
boomer
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 16, 2008 9:17 am
Posts: 1000
Location: Madeira
l really would like to see Leeming getting the 9 shirt, its his 5th season in the first team squad, and in my opinion he looks good, never lets us down, and will surely kick on under the Rickster, Would like to see Hinchy at 13, as he doesn,t inspire me at 9. OK we don,t have a back up 9, and we may have to re gig to spell Leeming, but l really like him, he has great physical presence, young, fit, would love it if he could do a Roby ,or Houghton and do the full 80.
