my strongest starting 17 for next season... obviously might be 1 or 2 more players to come in yet hopefully a hooker and centre but if not team could look like this.. also not sure about the left hand side as to who will be the centre/wing partners, whats everyone elses picks?
Mamo
Mcgillvary
Cudjoe
Murphy
Ormsby
Brough
Brierley
Hinchcliffe
Taai
Lawrence
Symonds
Rapira
Wakeman
Subs-
Leeming
Smith
Ikahihifo
Roberts
the replacements
ferguson
gaskell
wood (sam)
mason
clough
dickinson
johnson
mcintosh
simpson
wardle (jacob)
wood (mikey)
Mamo
Mcgillvary
Cudjoe
Murphy
Ormsby
Brough
Brierley
Hinchcliffe
Taai
Lawrence
Symonds
Rapira
Wakeman
Subs-
Leeming
Smith
Ikahihifo
Roberts
the replacements
ferguson
gaskell
wood (sam)
mason
clough
dickinson
johnson
mcintosh
simpson
wardle (jacob)
wood (mikey)