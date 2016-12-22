WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:54 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 11986
Location: Huddersfield
my strongest starting 17 for next season... obviously might be 1 or 2 more players to come in yet hopefully a hooker and centre but if not team could look like this.. also not sure about the left hand side as to who will be the centre/wing partners, whats everyone elses picks?

Mamo

Mcgillvary
Cudjoe
Murphy
Ormsby

Brough
Brierley

Hinchcliffe

Taai
Lawrence
Symonds

Rapira
Wakeman

Subs-
Leeming
Smith
Ikahihifo
Roberts





the replacements

ferguson
gaskell
wood (sam)
mason
clough
dickinson
johnson
mcintosh
simpson
wardle (jacob)
wood (mikey)
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:58 pm
Code13
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30797
Location: Gods Own County
Murphy is not a centre. Just. No.


Mamo
Jerry
Leroy
Gaskell
Ormsby
Brierly
Brough
Rapira
Hinchy
Wakeman
Symonds
Taai
Bruno

Fergy
Leeming
Smith
Seb
Now at midnight all the agents
And the superhuman crew
Come out and round up everyone
That knows more than they do

Red Dog Films

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 2:50 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 6938
When we signed Murphy he absolutely WAS a centre. It's where he played at Wakefield and for us at the start!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 3:17 pm
GiantJake1988
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 200
My team:

1. Mamo
2. McGilvarry
3. Cudjoe
4. Gaskell
5. ?????
6. Brough
7. Brierley
8. Rapira
9. Leeming
10. Wakeman
11. Symonds
12. Taai
13. Hinchliffe

14. Roberts
15. Lawrence
16. Ikahihifo
17. Mason

Hinchy to drop to Hooker when Leeming goes off and bring Bruno on for his solid defence.

Oli Roberts has got to play for me.

Left number 5 blank as I really think McIntosh may force his way into the team this year and the left wing spot is the most open position for a youngster like Darnell to force his way into the team at the moment.

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 3:26 pm
boomer
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 16, 2008 9:17 am
Posts: 995
Location: Madeira
Mamo
McGilvery, Cudjoe, Wood, Murphy
Brough, Brierley
Rapira, Leeming, Smith
Symonds, Taai
Hinchliffe

Mason Ikihifo, Roberts, Clough
Land of the GIANTS

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 3:31 pm
boomer
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 16, 2008 9:17 am
Posts: 995
Location: Madeira
with Wakeman on board he,ll have to play so he,s in for Clough/Roberts
Land of the GIANTS

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 4:24 pm
Code13
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30797
Location: Gods Own County
jools wrote:
When we signed Murphy he absolutely WAS a centre. It's where he played at Wakefield and for us at the start!



OK he's a rubbish centre and always has been

Very solid FB
Decent winger without ripping trees up
Rubbish centre
Now at midnight all the agents
And the superhuman crew
Come out and round up everyone
That knows more than they do

Red Dog Films

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 4:40 pm
GiantJake1988
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 200
Code13 wrote:
OK he's a rubbish centre and always has been

Very solid FB
Decent winger without ripping trees up
Rubbish centre


Tbh Code I don't think Murphy will be in the starting 17 this year I think he will be used as cover for the wing.

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 4:42 pm
GiantJake1988
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 200
If Darnell McIntosh goes well at full back pre season we may line up like this for a few games:

1. McIntosh
2. McGilvarry
3. Cudjoe
4. Gaskell
5. Mamo

Mamo is good on the wing too and is where he maybe first introduced into the side until he is 100% up to speed.

Re: Your starting 17 for 2017

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 4:49 pm
AntonyGiant
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 408
Mamo
Mcgilvary
Cudjoe
Gaskell
Murphy
Brough
Brierly
Rapira
Hinchcliffe
Smith
Lawrence
Ta'ai
Symonds

Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Fergeson.

No nothing about Wakeman to put him in.
