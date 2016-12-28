lampyboy wrote: Mcdermott s comments don't do the guy justice but I suppose he can hardly say that it's the measure of the season.

I'm sure that last season he said that both teams seem to be at the level required and made reference to the Leeds training ground.

I don't mind Mac to be honest and in the past he's had a bit of a soft spot for Wakey.

TBH too many are over reacting to that comment. He didn't say it was a training run, he didn't say it was an opposed trading run.He said it was "ALMOST like a training run".....which is spot on as it is. Teams will go in focused on themselves instead of watching video of their next opponent