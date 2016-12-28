|
Yosemite Sam wrote:
How does this work as we were discussing tickets sales and how this is "shared " but Leeds will have their costs to cover so I wasn't really sure
I thought ticket sales went to charity?
Wed Dec 28, 2016 3:52 pm
It is a shared gate with both clubs benefitting from the gate receipts.
Changing the subject slightly, following the Boxing Day result the odds of us finishing in top 8 again have been cut, but as it was a friendly and as McDermott saying that it is just a run out and doesnt read anything into it, the usual social media cynics are now out in force.
Personally, I think McDermotts comments have been disrespectful not only to Trinity but also for all supporters who spent their money and stood in the gales for nearly two hours, both Wakefield and Leeds
Wed Dec 28, 2016 6:02 pm
Mcdermott s comments don't do the guy justice but I suppose he can hardly say that it's the measure of the season.
I'm sure that last season he said that both teams seem to be at the level required and made reference to the Leeds training ground.
I don't mind Mac to be honest and in the past he's had a bit of a soft spot for Wakey.
I think he will be under pressure this coming season and they definitely seem to have taken a good few steps back over last season.
It's amazing how fortunes can change when very little planning for the future take place.
On the wakey front it's the best off season I can remember and the club looks in good shape going forward. My only concern and I know the seasons not even underway is the number of players out of contract at the end of the season.
It would be great to have another settled season.
Great work by the club.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 6:56 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
It is a shared gate with both clubs benefitting from the gate receipts.
Changing the subject slightly, following the Boxing Day result the odds of us finishing in top 8 again have been cut, but as it was a friendly and as McDermott saying that it is just a run out and doesnt read anything into it, the usual social media cynics are now out in force.
Personally, I think McDermotts comments have been disrespectful not only to Trinity but also for all supporters who spent their money and stood in the gales for nearly two hours, both Wakefield and Leeds
Although I understand your comments, what would you want him to say.
All coaches aim their comments at the players first and foremost, then maybe a nod to the fans (who they want to keep on board and then, if you are very lucky, they will say something about the opposition but, this is usually done to motivate their own players- very rarely are compliments about the opposition heart felt compliments.
In a pre season warm up game, there is no way in the world that a coach, putting out a weakened team, is going to knock their own side.
The closest they ever get is to say something about checking progress or "now we know what we have to work on".
As far as the fans go, it's 6/7 weeks until the first round of SL and whilst its always nice to beat Leeds, the Boxing Day fixture is too early to benchmark anything, with some players barely into their pre season.
I'm certain that every coach would be happy to lose all their warm up games, if it meant winning the first 2 games of the new season, I know that I would.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 7:06 pm
Does anyone know if the game was recorded.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 7:41 pm
Big lads mate wrote:
Does anyone know if the game was recorded.
Highlights were on Facebook feed from YouTube, all tries not bad coverage
Wed Dec 28, 2016 7:48 pm
After taking time to reflect this friendly, it was simply wakey were up for the game giving it the respect of a SL tie, England nearly snapped Golding in half in the first 5 mins and this set the tone, great defence well Marsha led by grix and forwards dominating throughout, Leeds had no answer, training game it may have been, but rhinos were awful from start to finish and at no stage did I feel that wakey were going to loose or be put under pressure, great result, icing on cake was toms 2 try, great leap and athleticism to get in, friendly or no friendly try is a try and a win is a win, great start wakey.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 7:49 pm
Prop9824 wrote:
Highlights were on Facebook feed from YouTube, all tries not bad coverage
Thinking more of the DVD, but thanks I'll check it out.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 7:59 pm
Big lads mate wrote:
Thinking more of the DVD, but thanks I'll check it out.
Wait until after Christmas, I'm sure threr will be plenty in the 'bargain' bin at the Rhinos shop!
