Eastern Wildcat wrote: It is a shared gate with both clubs benefitting from the gate receipts.



Changing the subject slightly, following the Boxing Day result the odds of us finishing in top 8 again have been cut, but as it was a friendly and as McDermott saying that it is just a run out and doesnt read anything into it, the usual social media cynics are now out in force.



Personally, I think McDermotts comments have been disrespectful not only to Trinity but also for all supporters who spent their money and stood in the gales for nearly two hours, both Wakefield and Leeds

Although I understand your comments, what would you want him to say.All coaches aim their comments at the players first and foremost, then maybe a nod to the fans (who they want to keep on board and then, if you are very lucky, they will say something about the opposition but, this is usually done to motivate their own players- very rarely are compliments about the opposition heart felt compliments.In a pre season warm up game, there is no way in the world that a coach, putting out a weakened team, is going to knock their own side.The closest they ever get is to say something about checking progress or "now we know what we have to work on".As far as the fans go, it's 6/7 weeks until the first round of SL and whilst its always nice to beat Leeds, the Boxing Day fixture is too early to benchmark anything, with some players barely into their pre season.I'm certain that every coach would be happy to lose all their warm up games, if it meant winning the first 2 games of the new season, I know that I would.