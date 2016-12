Mcdermott s comments don't do the guy justice but I suppose he can hardly say that it's the measure of the season.

I'm sure that last season he said that both teams seem to be at the level required and made reference to the Leeds training ground.

I don't mind Mac to be honest and in the past he's had a bit of a soft spot for Wakey.

I think he will be under pressure this coming season and they definitely seem to have taken a good few steps back over last season.

It's amazing how fortunes can change when very little planning for the future take place.

On the wakey front it's the best off season I can remember and the club looks in good shape going forward. My only concern and I know the seasons not even underway is the number of players out of contract at the end of the season.

It would be great to have another settled season.

Great work by the club.