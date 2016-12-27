The Avenger wrote: Leeds didn't treat the match as an opposed training session, they royally got their collective arśeś handed to them so the post match damage limitation PR kicked into play.

I agree that Leeds were comfortably beaten and they were second best in all departments.However, looking at the 2 squads, Trinity were far closer to full strength (although still had players missing), Leeds were a long, long way from full strength and clearly, on that basis, we should be beating them.The major plus for me was our ability to defend, which has been Trinity's weak point for a few seasons.With a few errors and a lop sided penalty count in the first half, we kept them scoreless and if that is a measure of what may be to come in 2017, we will do very well.