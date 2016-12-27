WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 3:12 pm
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
I've always liked Ablett, for me he's a poor mans Ellis.
But yeah, age takes it's toll at some point.


Well Ellis is a good example. A man who could in the past switch between playing 2nd row or centre, but by the time he was back from NRL you wouldn't put him at centre anymore as he'd struggle.

I doubt Ablett would've been picked there if it was a SL fixture. More likely done to reduce his workload. A SL game and he'd be 2nd row and Walters or another young backrower at centre.
Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 3:28 pm
Having been to the match......this is a very accurate report.

http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-8306454

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 4:03 pm
asmadasa wrote:
Having been to the match......this is a very accurate report.

http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-8306454

Goodness me :shock: a truthful report by a Leeds tabloid and no excuses.

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 6:01 pm
Decent crowd which The Trin will benefit from.
Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:35 pm
great start (same thing happened last year and look were we eneded up and leeds) form the highlights It looked liked wood was giving good service to the halfs... sio as well

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 8:48 am
BOJ04 wrote:
great start (same thing happened last year and look were we eneded up and leeds) form the highlights It looked liked wood was giving good service to the halfs... sio as well


Wood went well and tackled well. Sio was close to my MoM - he looked like he was an extra half back at times.

The ingredients are all there - if they want it enough! :ROCKS:
Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:09 am
Sounds like a good WT display. I didn't go due to family commitments, but I guess if the 10,300 people who did had known in advance that Leeds were treating it as an opposed training session, they might have thought twice about lashing out 18 quid...
