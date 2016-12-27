FickleFingerOfFate wrote: I've always liked Ablett, for me he's a poor mans Ellis.

But yeah, age takes it's toll at some point.

Well Ellis is a good example. A man who could in the past switch between playing 2nd row or centre, but by the time he was back from NRL you wouldn't put him at centre anymore as he'd struggle.I doubt Ablett would've been picked there if it was a SL fixture. More likely done to reduce his workload. A SL game and he'd be 2nd row and Walters or another young backrower at centre.