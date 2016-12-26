jonh wrote:

Ive been in the minority sometime defending Lynn, I genuinely think there is a very useful player in there, if used right. The break early doors however he just seemed to have too many options once he broke the line and had a brain explosion and took none of them.



I'm a little reserved about his performance today generally though as he was up against Ablett who looked laughable at times never been a centre in his prime never mind these days. He looked so slow and centre with a half yard of pace would have made him look daft today.



Great options to have across the backline however 4 front line centres and plenty of options at 1, liked Grix today, and also wing options.