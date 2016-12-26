Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm Posts: 6864 Location: Central Coast
jonh wrote:
Ive been in the minority sometime defending Lynn, I genuinely think there is a very useful player in there, if used right. The break early doors however he just seemed to have too many options once he broke the line and had a brain explosion and took none of them.
I'm a little reserved about his performance today generally though as he was up against Ablett who looked laughable at times never been a centre in his prime never mind these days. He looked so slow and centre with a half yard of pace would have made him look daft today.
Great options to have across the backline however 4 front line centres and plenty of options at 1, liked Grix today, and also wing options.
A pie sticking the boot into Abbo? Shut the front door! Abbo has been as good at centre and more successful in SL as any player Wigan have produced in the centre during his time. And as you point out it's not his first position.
Odemwingie wrote:
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
McLaren_Field wrote:
Warrington Wolf wrote:
A pie sticking the boot into Abbo? Shut the front door! Abbo has been as good at centre and more successful in SL as any player Wigan have produced in the centre during his time. And as you point out it's not his first position.
No they wouldn't but they would probably take the four league points which is what really masters.
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm Posts: 9135 Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Ablett made a good centre at times in the past and was in quite a few Leeds fans eyes the MOM of the 2012 GF playing there. But with age comes less speed and mobility so isn't really able to fill in there like he use to.
Ablett made a good centre at times in the past and was in quite a few Leeds fans eyes the MOM of the 2012 GF playing there. But with age comes less speed and mobility so isn't really able to fill in there like he use to.
I've always liked Ablett, for me he's a poor mans Ellis. But yeah, age takes it's toll at some point.
