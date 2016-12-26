WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

 
Post a reply

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 10:23 pm
TRB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10793
Location: Wacky Field
Was that the same Ash Handley that scored 5 against us in the same match 2 years ago? That rather proves the point above!
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto http://www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto http://wakefield.rlfans.com

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:16 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2789
TRB wrote:
Was that the same Ash Handley that scored 5 against us in the same match 2 years ago? That rather proves the point above!

Exactly.

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:17 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2789
TRB wrote:
Was that the same Ash Handley that scored 5 against us in the same match 2 years ago? That rather proves the point above!

Exactly.

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:17 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2789
Big lads mate wrote:
Exactly.

Sorry :DRUNK:

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 1:03 am
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6864
Location: Central Coast
jonh wrote:
Ive been in the minority sometime defending Lynn, I genuinely think there is a very useful player in there, if used right. The break early doors however he just seemed to have too many options once he broke the line and had a brain explosion and took none of them.

I'm a little reserved about his performance today generally though as he was up against Ablett who looked laughable at times never been a centre in his prime never mind these days. He looked so slow and centre with a half yard of pace would have made him look daft today.

Great options to have across the backline however 4 front line centres and plenty of options at 1, liked Grix today, and also wing options.

A pie sticking the boot into Abbo? Shut the front door! Abbo has been as good at centre and more successful in SL as any player Wigan have produced in the centre during his time. And as you point out it's not his first position.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 6:15 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25246
Location: Poodle Power!
sgtwilko wrote:
A pie sticking the boot into Abbo? Shut the front door! Abbo has been as good at centre and more successful in SL as any player Wigan have produced in the centre during his time. And as you point out it's not his first position.


No they wouldn't but they would probably take the four league points which is what really masters.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Kevs Head, lampyboy, Mable_Syrup, poplar cats alive, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 147 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,493,5491,18875,6104,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  